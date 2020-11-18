Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of November 18, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 6A
School Total Points Prv
1. Lakeville South (4) (6-0) 40 1
2. Eden Prairie (6-0) 36 2
3. Rosemount (4-0) 32 5
4. St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) 27 3
5. Blaine (5-1) 20 7
6. Farmington (5-1) 19 9
(tie) Maple Grove (4-1) 19 6
8. Shakopee (4-2) 12 T10
9. East Ridge (4-1) 9 4
10. Totino-Grace (4-2) 3 NR
Others receiving votes: Stillwater 2, Prior Lake 1.
Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. St. Thomas Academy (5) (5-0) 50 1
2. Moorhead (6-0) 42 2
3. Mankato West (5-0) 41 3
4. Andover (6-0) 35 4
5. Chanhassen (5-0) 32 5
6. Mahtomedi (4-1) 19 9
7. Spring Lake Park (5-1) 17 T10
8. Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-1) 9 T10
9. Tartan (5-1) 8 7
10. Bemidji (4-2) 6 8
Others receiving votes: Rogers 5, Owatonna 4, Elk River 3, Chaska 2, Rochester Mayo 2
Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
1. Fridley (5) (6-0) 50 1
2. Rocori (6-0) 45 2
3. Grand Rapids (6-0) 40 4
4. Jordan (4-0) 28 5
5. Hutchinson (4-2) 25 3
6. Detroit Lakes (5-1) 21 T10
7. Kasson-Mantorville (4-2) 18 9
8. Marshall (4-2) 12 6
9. Becker (3-2) 9 NR
10. Hermantown (5-2) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Orono 6, Princeton 6, Willmar 5, Byron 2, Holy Angels 1.
Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. Annandale (4) (6-0) 40 1
2. Cannon Falls (6-0) 36 2
3. Albany (6-0) 32 3
4. Pierz (6-0) 27 4
5. Waseca (4-1) 20 T5
(tie) Mora (5-0) 20 T5
7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (5-0) 18 7
8. Litchfield (5-1) 9 9
(tie) Rochester Lourdes (4-1) 9 8
10. Plainview1Elgin-Millville (4-2) 3 10
Others receiving votes: St. Croix Lutheran 2, Aitkin 2, Luverne 2.
Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Caledonia (4) (3-0) 40 1
2. Blue Earth Area (6-0) 35 2
3. Barnesville (6-0) 32 3
4. Minneapolis North (5-1) 29 4
5. Chatfield (4-1) 22 7
6. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (5-1) 17 5
7. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) 16 6
8. Paynesville (5-1) 11 8
9. St. Agnes (5-0) 10 NR
10. Eden Valley-Watkins (5-1) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Maple River 2, Redwood Valley 1.
Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. Blooming Prairie (4) (4-0) 40 1
2. Mahnomen-Waubun (5-0) 35 2
3. Minneota (6-0) 33 3
4. Mayer Lutheran (6-0) 28 5
5. Murray County Central (6-0) 24 6
6. BOLD (5-1) 18 T7
7. Dawson-Boyd (5-1) 16 4
8. New York Mills (4-0) 9 10
9. Wabasso (5-1) 8 T7
10. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity (6-1) 4 T7
(tie) Breckenridge (5-1) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Browerville 1.
Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
1. Grand Meadow (3) (6-0) 30 1
2. Hills-Beaver Creek (6-0) 27 2
3. Hancock (6-0) 24 3
4. South Ridge (6-0) 21 4
5. Mountain Iron-Buhl (4-0) 18 5
6. Stephen-Argyle (6-0) 15 6
7. Renville County West (5-0) 12 7
8. Ogilvie (5-1) 6 8
9. Win-E-Mac (5-1) 5 10
10. Lanesboro (6-1) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Mountain Lake Area 2, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 1.