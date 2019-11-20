It’s easy to get lost in the chaos of a presidential election season. These are all the most important dates to remember if you’re a voter in Minnesota. Caroline Yang for MPR News file
Every presidential election season feels more important and bigger than the last, and it’s easy to get lost in the 24/7 information cycle.
But, really, there are just a few signposts in the contest that are worth remembering. Here are the key dates that matter most in the presidential election and all Minnesota races:
Nov. 20, 2019 — The fifth Democratic debate takes place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta
Dec. 19, 2019 — The sixth Democratic debate is held at the campus of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
Feb. 3, 2020 — Iowa holds its caucuses, the Democrats’ first presidential nominating contest.
Feb. 11, 2020 — New Hampshire holds its presidential primary and the Minnesota legislative session begins.
Feb. 22, 2020 — Nevada holds its presidential caucuses.
Feb. 25, 2020 — Minnesota holds its precinct caucuses, which are for offices other than the presidency. Political parties run the caucuses so people can show support for their candidates Each party runs caucuses a little differently.
Feb. 29, 2020 — South Carolina holds its presidential primary.
Mar. 3, 2020 — Minnesota hosts its presidential primary as part of Super Tuesday. Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, North Caroline, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia, as well as American Samoa and the Democrats Abroad, also hold their nominating contests.
Aug. 11, 2020 — Minnesota hosts its primary for offices other than the presidency to decide which candidates will be on the ballot.
Oct. 13, 2020 — This is the last day to pre-register to vote online or on paper. People who miss the deadline can register at their polling place on Election Day.
Oct. 14, 2020 — This is the date when people must begin living in Minnesota to vote in the state for the 2020 elections. State law requires voters be a Minnesota resident for 20 days before an election to be eligible to cast a ballot.
Nov. 3, 2020 — It’s Election Day in the United States.