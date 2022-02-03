...AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW AND SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITIES
INTO THE AFTERNOON...
Gusty northwest winds combined with light snow from early this
morning is resulting in areas of blowing snow. Visibilities less
than a mile are being reported in several places, and brief
whiteout conditions are possible. The blowing snow should begin to
improve this afternoon as winds slowly diminish.
If traveling through early this afternoon, be prepared for rapid
changes in visibility and slick conditions.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture and partner organizations are proposing to treat gypsy moth infestations this spring at four sites in the northeastern part of the state.
Gypsy moths are ranked among America’s most destructive tree pests. The insect has caused millions of dollars in damage to forests as it has spread from New England to Wisconsin in recent decades. Gypsy moth caterpillars can defoliate large sections of forest. This pest is found in most of Wisconsin and are now establishing themselves in northeastern Minnesota.
“The gypsy moth is a serious threat to our timber, nursery, and tourism industries, and the insect can be a public nuisance during major outbreaks,” said Kimberly Thielen Cremers, manager of the Plant Pest Regulatory and Mitigation Section. “We need to slow the insect’s spread into Minnesota to protect our natural resources.”
The MDA monitors for gypsy moth each year, watching for start-up infestations. When an infestation is found, the department conducts aerial or ground treatments and targets the infestation before it can spread.
The four proposed treatment areas include approximately 75 acres in the city of Duluth, nearly 500 acres in the city of Cloquet, and two areas in Lake County totaling over 45,000 acres.
The treatments will be conducted in June and July, depending on insect development and weather.