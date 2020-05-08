Minnesota now has a “D” in social distancing, according to Unacast, which tracks people’s movements using cell phone data.
Minnesotans started off strong, but many of us are quitting right when it matters.
Before Gov. Tim Walz even announced the stay-at-home order on March 25, the state had an “A” in social distancing from the “Social Distancing Scoreboard,” which tracks changes in people’s movements based on their cell phone data (creepy).
Traffic data from the Minnesota Department of Transportation from March similarly illustrated the state’s efforts to flatten the curve. The day after the stay-at-home order took effect on March 27 traffic was down 55% from that day the previous year.
“What we are doing is working, Minnesota,” Walz said in a statement on April 8. “We are taking this seriously, and we are staying home.”
Scolding Minnesotans would make for bad politics, but Minnesotans could use a stern talking to.
Because six weeks later, traffic and cell phone data show people in the state are growing restless with staying at home, even as COVID-19 infections accelerate.
Minnesota now has a “D” on the “Social Distancing Scoreboard,” with suburban Twin Cities counties doing the worst. Data from MnDOT show traffic is creeping back up, down 29% this past weekend from last year.
The state has yet to hit its peak number of cases, according to the state’s Department of Health. Over the past week, the state reported 4,358 new cases, or 43% of the state’s total number of confirmed cases.