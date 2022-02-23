Democratic Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen announced Wednesday she won’t seek a new term this fall, the latest political fallout from new legislative boundaries that put some incumbents in a bind.
López Franzen’s departure announced to her Edina-area constituents in a letter and video comes about a week after she learned she was paired with another DFL lawmaker. More of the new district has been represented by Sen. Ron Latz, who affirmed his intention to run late last week.
López Franzen indicated it was a tough call.
“I intend to continue to serve in my leadership role with my caucus until the end of my term,” she said in the video. “As I step away from elected office into the next chapter of my career, I can assure you that I will continue to dedicate my work to the prosperity of our state and the issues that matter most to Minnesotans.”
López Franzen faced two choices: Run against Latz for the DFL nomination or move to an open district.
López Franzen has two young children, which made the prospect of a short-notice move even more problematic. Relocating lawmakers must establish residency in the district they’re running in by early May.
López Franzen became leader in September 2021 after then-caucus leader Susan Kent stepped aside. López Franzen has been a senator since 2013.
She said she was most proud of her work on early learning scholarships and tax credits, measures around prescription drug costs, student loan borrowing transparency and a law to require carbon monoxide detectors on boats. She is also chief sponsor of a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis, which has stalled in the Senate.
The new maps are contributing to a coming Capitol shakeup, with heavy turnover in seats already assured.
And that has been pronounced among women senators. Eight of 21 women now serving in the Senate will leave after this term, a few after being paired with a colleague but a couple to try for a different office.
The House also had a healthy share of pairings, but most of them are clearing ahead of the campaign.
The latest resolution involves House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt of Zimmerman. He was paired with fellow Republican Rep. Sondra Erickson, his former teacher. Erickson, of Princeton, said she’ll retire and back Daudt.
He’s in line to lead the House should Republicans reclaim the majority.
Since a special court panel released the new maps, several incumbent faceoffs have been resolved in most cases through retirements, a member announcing a move or lawmakers trying for a different office.
Of the matchups remaining in the House, most involve paired Democrats or members of different parties. Republicans have just one head-to-head remaining.