Two young women relax in a circle marked on the grass for proper social distancing in Brooklyn’s Domino Park as others do the same to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Monday, May 18, 2020, in New York. The small park, which offers good views of the Manhattan skyline and the Williamsburg bridge, was the site of severe overcrowding during a spate of unseasonably warm weather just over a week ago. The circles have been added to promote good behavior on the park of park visitors. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)