Pia Lee performs a song for her late husband Yang See at his funeral on Oct. 5, 2019, in St. Paul. Lee accompanied See to the U.S. to convince the government to recognize the Hmong people and found a resettlement program where she contributed heavily to the effort herself. Yang See was a prominent Hmong community leader and a driving force in the establishment of the Hmong resettlement program in the U.S. (Andy Kosier/MPR News)