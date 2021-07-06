With COVID-19 restrictions behind them, many Americans are jumping into the wilderness with both feet.
National park sites report strong crowds again this year, prompting recommendations to keep visitors from being let down, while also protecting natural spaces.
Last year, the National Park Service said overall visits were down during the height of the pandemic, but some sites saw bigger crowds than others, with people finding safe ways to travel.
Kati Schmidt, communications director for the National Parks Conservation Association, said this summer people feel even more comfortable in taking a trip. She hopes they keep some things in mind.
"Looking at the park website and seeing if there's anything new for this year closed. Maybe closed to services or reservations needed and that sort of thing. And also making a back-up plan," Schmidt outlined.
She also suggested trying to plan your visit during non-peak hours. Advocates said people shouldn't feel ashamed if they decide to plan a trip at a time when parks are being stretched thin.
Schmidt acknowledged it's wonderful to see growing interest in the assets, but added a respectful mindset is still needed.
"If you see one of the incredible wildlife animals that make their home in our national parks, maybe just enjoy seeing it from afar and, you know, get out your binoculars if you have them," Schmidt urged. "This is not the year for selfies with grizzly bears and bison."
Last year, Congress approved the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act to help close the maintenance funding gap for park sites as they try to manage the crowds, but Schmidt said it only covers about half of the current deferred maintenance backlog.