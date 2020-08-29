Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, right on elevated seat, prays along with other monks in the compound of Mahabodhi temple, believed to be the place where Buddha attained enlightenment, during the Kalachakra Buddhist festival in the town of Bodh Gaya, in the eastern state of Bihar, India, Friday, Jan. 6, 2012. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)