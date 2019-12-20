In this Jan. 6, 2019, file photo, Gable Steveson warms up before NCAA Big Ten wrestling tournament in Minneapolis, Minn. A prosecutor says two University of Minnesota wrestlers who were arrested in an alleged sexual assault will not face criminal charges. Gable Steveson and Dylan Martinez were arrested in June on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct after someone reported a rape. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, that there is inadequate evidence to charge the men. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP, File)