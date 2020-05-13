Governor Tim Walz speaks during a press conference Tuesday, May 5, 2020 with MMB Commissioner Myron Frans to discuss the State of Minnesota’s budget projection. The state’s budget outlook crumbled from a $1.5 billion surplus to a projected $2.4 billion deficit in just two months, as the COVID-19 pandemic eats up tax revenue and Minnesota leaders accelerate spending to respond. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)