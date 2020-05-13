In an April 30, 2020 photo, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz answers questions while holding his mask at a news conference inside the Department of Public Safety in St. Paul, Minn. Walz said Wednesday, May 13, 2020 he will let his stay-at-home order expire as scheduled Monday, though he’ll leave key restrictions in place to keep up Minnesota’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, Pool, File)