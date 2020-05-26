Coronavirus hospitalizations in Minnesota hit a new high Monday, just days before the state was to allow in-person religious services to resume for gatherings of up to 250 people.
And it’s less than a week a before the financially strapped restaurant and bar industries are allowed to reopen for outside service, with capacity capped at 50 guests.
However, state health officials say the new rules and other recent easing of stay-at-home measures don't mean the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.
"Large gatherings continue to present a clear, documented risk for increasing the spread of COVID-19. We continue to see pretty rapid increases in our numbers of cases and deaths," state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Saturday. "So even though we are slowly and carefully trying to open up opportunities for Minnesotans to resume activities that are so important ... this does not mean we're on the other side of this."
Here are the latest coronavirus statistics:
- 21,315 confirmed cases via 204,059 tests
- 881 deaths
- 2,676 cases requiring hospitalization
- 605 people remain hospitalized; 248 in intensive care
- 14,816 patients no longer needing isolation
In south central Minnesota, the number of confirmed cases in Rice County has shot upward, now at 386, including two deaths. Steele County is next with 141 confirmed and no deaths, while Blue Earth County has 115 confirmed and one death. Le Sueur County has 41 confirmed and one death; Nicollet County 69 confirmed and five deaths; Waseca County 25 confirmed and no deaths; Goodhue County 55 confirmed and two deaths; Brown County 12 confirmed and two deaths; and Sibley County 12 confirmed and no deaths.
Public Health officials in Rice County noted that at least part of the recent spike in cases in the area can be attributed to a higher rate of testing. Area businesses who are screening employees each time they arrive for work is also contributing to the higher number of confirmed cases, officials said.
In Steele County, a business had a cluster of employees test positive for COVID-19, according to a recent release from Public Health.
Around 11 percent of cases are in health care workers. Just over 80 percent of deaths were of people living in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
The state continued to list nine “probable” COVID-19 deaths, which are those where the deceased had COVID-19 listed on their death certificate but had no positive test documented.
****
Minneapolis to require face masks in indoor public places
Starting Tuesday, people in indoor public places in Minneapolis will be required to wear a face covering.
Mayor Jacob Frey announced the measure on Thursday as the latest in a series of emergency regulations designed to halt the spread of COVID-19.
Frey said business owners will be able to refuse entry to anyone who's not wearing a face covering. The rule would apply to indoor public places in Minneapolis, not outdoor venues.
People can call 311 to report noncompliance, the mayor said. Violations could be punished by fines up to $1,000.
"We are not criminalizing forgetfulness. We are not penalizing people for a lack of awareness. We are approaching the implementation of the policy with grace and patience,” said Frey. “We are prioritizing outreach and education."
On Friday, Frey said that the city has purchased more than 9,000 cloth masks with money from the budgets for council members and the mayor's office. More masks are needed, however, especially in light of the new emergency regulation, Frey said.
— Brandt Williams | MPR News