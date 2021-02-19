Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect from 6 pm tonight through 12 pm Sunday... The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution for east central and south central Minnesota. Air quality is expected to worsen beginning Friday evening, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) forecasted to reach Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. Light winds and poor atmospheric mixing will produce an increased level of fine particles beginning Friday evening, through the overnight, and into Saturday. Southerly winds on Saturday will transport more fine particles into Minnesota through Sunday morning. This is expected to produce AQI values in the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category for the duration of the alert period. Air quality will gradually improve Sunday morning as a weather disturbance moves across Minnesota, which will improve dispersion and bring in cleaner air from the west. An Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution is issued when the AQI is expected to reach or exceed 101, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to sign-up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find additional information about health and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and- health.