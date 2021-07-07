ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota utilities mismanaged their natural gas purchases after a historic winter storm in the South, which led them to overbill customers by $380 million, the state attorney general's office said Wednesday.
The office of Attorney General Keith Ellison recommended that the state Public Utilities Commission allow utilities to recover only 53% of the $800 million in costs they are trying to pass along to consumers, the Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported.
"While Minnesota utilities did not cause Winter Storm Uri or the run-up in natural gas prices, they should have reacted forcefully to the pricing emergency and used every tool at their disposal to reduce costs," Ellison said in a news release.
Wholesale gas prices in Minnesota and many other states soared in February when the storm hit Texas and other natural gas-producing states. Temperatures plunged, gas field equipment froze up and supply cratered just as demand soared.
At the same time, Minnesota and the upper Midwest were locked in their own deep freeze, forcing the state's utilities to scramble for supplies.
The attorney general's office filed its investigation with the Public Utilities Commission, which is conducting its own inquiry and will also consider findings from the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
The Attorney General's investigation uncovered and documented several ways that Minnesota’s natural gas utilities failed to reduce the cost of natural gas they purchased during the price spike, including:
• Failing to reduce gas purchases by “interrupting” customers who have contractually agreed to a lower rate in exchange for the ability of the utility to require them to stop buying;
• Failing to fully utilize “peaker” plants, which can reduce the need for natural gas for short periods with liquid natural gas and propane;
• Failing to fully deploy natural gas held in storage to reduce the amount utilities needed to purchase during the price spike;
• Failing to notify the public of the price spike so that homeowners and businesses could voluntarily reduce their consumption; and
• Failing to maintain a diverse mix of suppliers and pricing arrangements for natural gas that could have limited their dependence on high-cost sales.
In separate comments filed with the PUC, the Attorney General’s Office asked that any amount the PUC does allow utilities to recover from the price spike be recover
More than 4 million people lost power when temperatures plunged into single digits over Valentine Day's weekend in Texas, icing power generators and buckling the state's electric grid. Texas has confirmed at least 151 deaths blamed on the freeze and resulting outages.