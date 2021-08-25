State Republicans will meet on Oct. 2 to elect a new Minnesota Republican Party chair, according to a letter Deputy Chair Carleton Crawford sent to party activists.
The GOP’s state central delegates had previously called an emergency meeting for Aug. 30 to attempt to rescind a $38,000 severance package authorized by the executive committee for former Chair Jennifer Carnahan, who resigned last week.
Some GOP activists had criticized Carnahan’s deciding vote in favor of the package at a time the party is in financial straits.
In his letter, Crawford said the planned Aug. 30 emergency meeting would not be recognized as an official meeting due to “issues indicated by numerous delegates regarding their signatures.”
Few candidates have emerged so far for party chair. Former state Rep. Jim Newberger, who previously ran as the GOP-endorsed candidate for a U.S. Senate run against Sen. Amy Klobuchar, is the only person to announce his plan to run.