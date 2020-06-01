People climb atop a tanker on I-35W Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Minneapolis. Thousands of people marching on a closed Minneapolis freeway over the death of George Floyd scattered ahead of an oncoming semitrailer in what authorities said appeared to be a deliberate move by the driver. The Minnesota State Patrol said they knew of no injuries from the incident. Some witnesses said a handful of people sought medical attention on their own, but authorities said they could not confirm that. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)