Minnesota District Court Judge Thomas Gilligan on Thursday heard oral arguments in a lawsuit brought by small business owners and GOP lawmakers wanting to undo Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency powers and bar him from imposing further COVID-19 restrictions.
Among those involved in the suit are three local legislators: Rep. Steve Drazkowski, of Mazeppa, and Rep. Jeremy Munson, of Lake Crystal, and Sen. Mike Goggin, of Red Wing.
Minneapolis attorney Erick Kardaal, the perennial legal advocate who has specialized in challenging local, state and federal governments of overreach over a 20-year career, represented the plaintiffs, who allege the governor has overstepped his constitutional powers.
“Are we all now wards of the governor?” Kardaal said during the hearing, conducted by Zoom video chat. “Did the Legislature really want every person in the state of Minnesota to be a ward of the governor without legislative guidance, without administrative procedural safeguards and without judicial review?”
Minnesota Solicitor General Liz Kramer, representing the executive branch, pushed back by saying it’s untrue that Walz’s peacetime emergency executive orders are not subject to judicial review given the more than half a dozen legal challenges pending in state and federal courts.
“Here we are, having a judicial review of those emergency orders and there are currently eight cases in federal” and state courts, Kramer said. “In none of those have we said judicial review is unavailable.”
Gilligan, who concluded the hearing shortly before noon, said he would issue a decision as soon as possible, but he expressed reluctance that a judicial solution would be appropriate in the case.
“I’m a little uncomfortable being the referee between two branches of government,” he said.
He asked Kardaal is this not a matter for lawmakers, who have the ability to end Walz’s emergency powers but have failed to do so thus far.
State lawmakers have taken two votes now on Walz’s continued 30-day extensions of his peacetime emergency declaration, a charge led by House and Senate Republicans.
Brought by the Free Minnesota Small Business Coalition, the lawmakers who signed onto the lawsuit as plaintiffs were the four members of the New House Republican Caucus: state GOP Reps. Steve Drawzkowski of Mazeppa; Jeremy Munson of Lake Crystal; Cal Bahr of East Bethel; and Tim Miller of Prinsburg.
Kardaal, who more recently represented a neighborhood group seeking to preserve the name of Lake Calhoun after the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources renamed it Bde Maka Ska, argued that the pandemic was no reason for Walz to issue restrictions like limitations on social gatherings. Stay-at-home orders are tantamount to suspending civil liberties, he said.
“We never, ever forget about civil liberties even in an emergency,” Kardaal said. “ The illiberal point the government is making is: ‘We’re in an emergency, there are no civil liberties.’ ”