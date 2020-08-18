In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., receives the Liberty Medal from Chair of the National Constitution Center’s Board of Trustees, from former Vice President Joe Biden, in Philadelphia. Cindy McCain is going to bat for Biden, lending her voice to a video set to air on Tuesday during the Democratic National Convention focused on Biden’s friendship with her late husband. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)