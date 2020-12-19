One of our troopers appears to have caught on their dashcam a meteor streaking across the sky yesterday morning in Dakota County. The Geminid Meteor Shower is happening this week. It is usually the strongest meteor shower of the year. #GeminidMeteorShower pic.twitter.com/fDay3ZNd2T— MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) December 17, 2020
spotlight
Trooper's dash cam catches apparent meteor over Dakota County
- Suzanne Rook
-
- Updated
Suzanne Rook
