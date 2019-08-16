Remodeling at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport means passengers may need to adjust how they head through security checkpoints.
Travelers flying out of Terminal 1, known as the Lindbergh terminal, will have to use the north security checkpoint starting Monday.
Only airport employees and passengers with TSA or CLEAR precheck security clearance will be able to use the south security checkpoint while construction is under way.
The work is part of a multiyear project to expand and remodel Terminal 1.
Travelers boarding a flight at Terminal 2, the Humphrey terminal, will not be affected.