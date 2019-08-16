MSP

Lines form at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in February 2018. Travelers will want to plan on using the north security checkpoint at Terminal 1 starting Monday. (Tim Nelson/MPR News 2018)

Remodeling at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport means passengers may need to adjust how they head through security checkpoints.

Travelers flying out of Terminal 1, known as the Lindbergh terminal, will have to use the north security checkpoint starting Monday.

Only airport employees and passengers with TSA or CLEAR precheck security clearance will be able to use the south security checkpoint while construction is under way.

The work is part of a multiyear project to expand and remodel Terminal 1.

Travelers boarding a flight at Terminal 2, the Humphrey terminal, will not be affected.

© 2019 Minnesota Public Radio. All rights reserved.

Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy

Load comments