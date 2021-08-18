There will be no universal mask mandate at the Minnesota State Fair, which begins next week.
Instead, fair officials are urging both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors while at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. People are also urged to mask up outdoors in crowded settings, especially those who have not yet been vaccinated.
Organizers say fairgoers should also comply with individual vendors who request them to wear a mask.
“Mandating masks fairgrounds-wide would be extremely difficult for our organization to enforce, so we are urging you to pitch in and do what’s right,” said fair health guidance updated on Wednesday.
Masks will be required, regardless of vaccine status, in the Care & Assistance and First Aid buildings and the North End Event Center where COVID-19 vaccinations and opportunities to donate blood will be available.
Fair officials say masks will be required for unvaccinated people wishing to ride fair trolleys.
Organizers say they will provide masks at the gates for those who want one.
The new guidelines are short of what has started to appear at other institutions, including proof of vaccination at entertainment venues and new mask mandates in schools.
Fair general manager Jerry Hammer said that the huge crowds that show up make enforcement impractical. But he said fairgoers need to understand that their decisions won’t just affect their own health.
“If you look at our guidelines, we’re asking people to do the right thing. We’re talking about now, but we’re also talking about the future of the fair” Hammer said. “We need to do this right. We have been out of business one year, and we can’t mess this up this year.”
Fair officials are also urging people to think of attending at non-peak times — like during weekdays — to try and avoid at least some crowding at the fair.
Hammer said the fair has added a new attendance advisory system for fairgoers who want to go, but avoid the densest crowds.
“It’s called a Gopher Gauge,” said Hammer. “When it’s least busy — one Gopher. If it’s moderate — two gophers. If it’s three gophers, you might want to give it a second thought if you don’t want to go into a busier or more crowded environment.”
Reporter Tim Nelson contributed to this story.