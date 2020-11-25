Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of Nov. 25, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A

School Total Points Prv

1. Lakeville South (3) (8-0) 48 1

2. Eden Prairie (1) (7-0) 45 2

3. Rosemount (1) (6-0) 41 3

4. St. Michael-Albertville (6-2) 35 4

5. Blaine (6-1) 31 5

6. Farmington (5-1) 20 T6

7. Shakopee (6-2) 19 8

8. Maple Grove (4-1) 18 T6

9. Totino-Grace (4-2) 6 10

10. East Ridge (4-2) 4 9

(tie) Stillwater (4-3) 4 NROthers receiving votes: Centennial 2, Woodbury 1, Prior Lake 1.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. Moorhead (4) (7-0) 58 2

2. St. Thomas Academy (2) (6-0) 50 1

3. Mankato West (6-0) 48 3

4. Andover (6-0) 45 4

5. Chanhassen (6-0) 38 5

6. Spring Lake Park (6-1) 24 7

7. Mahtomedi (5-1) 23 6

8. Bemidji (5-2) 19 10

9. Rogers (5-2) 14 NR

10. Minneapolis Washburn (6-1) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Owatonna 3, Rochester Mayo 2, Chaska 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Fridley (5) (7-0) 67 1

2. Rocori (2) (7-0) 65 2

3. Hutchinson (5-2) 48 5

4. Grand Rapids (6-1) 45 3

5. Becker (4-2) 32 9

6. Kasson-Mantorville (5-1) 30 7

7. Willmar (6-2) 19 NR

8. Marshall (5-2) 17 8

9. Princeton (6-1) 16 NR

10. Jordan (4-1) 13 4

Others receiving votes: Orono 10, Holy Angels 9, Detroit Lakes 6, Hermantown 2, Hill-Murray 2, St. Paul Como Park 2, Simley 2.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Annandale (3) (7-0) 64 1

2. Albany (3) (8-0) 62 3

3. Cannon Falls (1) (7-0) 61 2

4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (6-0) 46 7

5. Waseca (6-1) 41 T5

6. Litchfield (6-1) 29 T8

7. Mora (5-0) 27 T5

8. Pierz (7-1) 26 4

9. Rochester Lourdes (4-1) 10 T8

10. Aitkin (6-1) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Luverne 6, St. Croix Lutheran 3, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1, Breck 1.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Caledonia (3) (3-0) 47 1

2. Blue Earth Area (2) (7-0) 46 2

3. Barnesville (7-0) 39 3

4. Minneapolis North (6-1) 38 4

5. Morris Area Chokio-Alberta (6-1) 27 6

6. Chatfield (4-1) 20 5

(tie) Eden Valley-Watkins (5-1) 20 10

8. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) 16 7

9. St. Agnes (5-1) 8 9

10. Redwood Valley (5-2) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Medford 2, Concordia Academy, Paynesville 2, Pelican Rapids 2, West Central-Ashby 1, Maple River 1.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. Blooming Prairie (4) (5-0) 40 1

2. Minneota (8-0) 35 3

3. Mayer Lutheran (7-0) 31 4

4. Mahnomen-Waubun (5-0) 30 2

5. Wabasso (6-1) 20 9

6. Murray County Central (6-1) 18 5

7. New York Mills (4-0) 15 8

8. BOLD (5-2) 12 6

9. Breckenridge (6-1) 10 T10

10. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity (6-1) 9 T10

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 9-MAN

School Total Points Prv

1. Hills-Beaver Creek (3) (7-0) 39 2

2. Hancock (1) (7-0) 36 3

3. Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-0) 25 5

(tie) Stephen-Argyle (6-0) 25 6

5. Grand Meadow (6-1) 23 1

(tie) Lanesboro (7-1) 23 10

7. Renville County West (6-0) 21 7

8. Win-E-Mac (6-1) 13 9

9. South Ridge (6-1) 7 4

10. Ogilvie (5-1) 4 8

Others receiving votes: Verndale 2, LeRoy-Ostrander 1, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 1.

