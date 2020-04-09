Minnesota deaths tied to COVID-19 jumped to 50 on Thursday, 11 more than Wednesday, the largest one-day increase reported since the outbreak began.
Positive tests for the disease in Minnesota also leaped to 1,242, the state Health Department reported. At least one key indicator — the number of people in intensive care — remained stable at 63, down one from Tuesday and Wednesday.
Regionally, the cases also continue to grow. Le Sueur County is no longer atop the south central Minnesota list, as Blue Earth County has now jumped to 22 confirmed cases; Le Sueur county has 20 cases confirmed as of Tuesday's report. Elsewhere in the south central region, Rice County has four confirmed cases; Steele County eight; Nicollet County five; Waseca County three; Goodhue County 13; Sibley County one; and Scott County 19. One death has also been reported in Scott County.
The new numbers come a day after Walz extended his stay-at-home order until May 4 while signaling that the coronavirus will continue altering Minnesotans’ lives long past that date.
“It’s not going to be a typical summer,” the governor told reporters Wednesday.
Restaurants and bars will continue being limited to takeout-only under the order, but Walz said he has instructed his commissioners to create standards for reopening, with social distancing, parts of the economy.
"I will not sacrifice the health of Minnesotans and the gains we've made,” the governor said.
The order’s goal is to help Minnesota buy time to manage the disease. Health care leaders support the move, Walz said, and it’s expected to push the peak of COVID-19 to mid-July.
Minnesota will need at least 3,000 ICU beds now through July. Walz said Minnesotans must stay vigilant to avoid the worst of what has happened in other states.
“We cannot rest easy,” he said. “This thing can explode overnight if you do not take the proper precautions.”
Concerns about the coronavirus leaching into rural Minnesota, where health resources are limited, are top of mind at the Health Department.
“We do know there is a lot of disease in our state that has yet to show up in the counts,” said state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.
Walz said Minnesota continues struggling to get necessary testing supplies and protective gear for health workers.
He said Minnesota had arranged a deal with a private company to ship a stockpile of protection gear from China, but as it was being loaded, “The Chinese army surrounded it and said it’s not going anywhere.”
Some good news on that score came Wednesday when Steve Grove, Minnesota’s commissioner of employment and economic development, said that an additional $600 weekly benefit from the federal government is on its way to nearly 200,000 applicants and should start to show up this week in Minnesota bank accounts.
****
St. Paul shuts playgrounds, sports courts, skate parks
The city of St. Paul said Thursday it is closing all playgrounds, sports courts – including tennis, basketball, and volleyball – and skate parks in response to the COVID-19 spread.
Parks, trails, open spaces, dog parks, and athletic fields remain open, with restrictions, including social distancing of 6 feet. No pickup games, contact sports, or organized teams are allowed, the city said.
— MPR News Staff
ND quarantine order exempts essential out-of-state workers
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is easing quarantine restrictions on people coming from areas with widespread COVID-19 cases.
Burgum had issued an order requiring a two-week quarantine for anyone returning to North Dakota from states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed as having widespread cases of coronavirus.
This week, Minnesota was added to that list, causing a lot of confusion for people in communities along the border.
On Wednesday, Burgum amended the quarantine order to exempt anyone who is an essential worker, a consumer buying essential supplies, or is engaging in outdoor activities, including driving for pleasure.
Burgum said the goal was to quarantine snowbirds returning from states like Arizona or Florida, not to impose border restrictions between communities.
— Dan Gunderson | MPR News
COVID-19 cases up sharply in St. Louis County
St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota has seen a significant jump in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
As of Wednesday, 11 more people in the county have confirmed cases of COVID-19 — bringing the total number of cases in St. Louis County to 28. In two of the new cases, patients have been hospitalized.
Many of the new cases are linked to St. Ann's Residence, an assisted living facility in Duluth.
"This is obviously very concerning. It’s a vulnerable population that St. Ann’s residence serves, and these are the situations we’ve been preparing for but hoping wouldn’t happen,” said Amy Westbrook, who directs the St. Louis County public health division.
Older people and those with underlying health conditions are especially vulnerable to the effects of the new coronavirus. Westbrook said the virus is also likely being spread by community transmission, which means health officials haven't been able to trace the origins of all the cases.
— Dan Kraker | MPR News
'It's unfair': Grocery workers not part of workers' comp bill
Grocery store workers say they're disappointed they won’t automatically qualify for workers’ compensation benefits if they test positive for COVID-19.
Under a bill the Legislature passed Tuesday, coronavirus infections would be presumed to be work-related for doctors, nurses, firefighters, home health, child care and many other workers.
Jennifer Christensen, president of the union representing about 6,000 workers at grocery stores in the east Twin Cities metro area and Duluth, said it’s unfair that grocery workers are not covered.
“The likelihood of our members catching the virus from a customer is pretty high. Many of our folks are working 60 hours a week,” Christensen said.
Christensen said that while many people get to isolate themselves, grocery store workers must go where people gather in large numbers.
— MPR News staff
MN hospitals, clinics receive $50M state emergency fund
The Minnesota Department of Health says hundreds of organizations across the state are getting money from the state to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz set aside $50 million for short-term emergency funding. Most of the money is going to the Twin Cities’ major hospital systems, including $5 million each for Fairview and Hennepin Healthcare; more than $4 million for Allina Health; and $3 million each for Essentia Health Care and St. Luke’s, based in Duluth. North Memorial Health Hospital is also getting more than $1 million.
The rest of the funding is being doled out to clinics, pharmacies, ambulances and medical transportation companies and tribal health services.
Nursing homes, among the hardest hit of the state’s care providers, are eligible for a separate $150 million in aid from the state.
— Tim Nelson | MPR News