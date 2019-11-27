A Fresh Thyme store is seen in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Nebraska and federal health officials say a hepatitis A outbreak that includes Nebraska, Indiana and Wisconsin has been traced to blackberries sold in Fresh Thyme grocery stores. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says in a news release Wednesday that the outbreak began several week ago in Nebraska. The department says it, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating and have confirmed 11 cases. 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)