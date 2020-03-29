The confirmed COVID-19 death toll in Minnesota climbed to nine on Sunday, as the overall tally of confirmed cases increased to 503. That’s up from five deaths and 441 cases on Saturday.
Regionally, cases continue to grow. Le Sueur County tops the south central Minnesota list with 11 confirmed cases. Rice County now has three confirmed cases; Steele County five; Nicollet County three; Waseca County three; Goodhue County two; Sibley County one; Blue Earth County eight; and Scott County nine.
Olmsted County, which includes Rochester in southeast Minnesota, reported 47 cases as of Sunday.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported that 39 people statewide remained hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Sunday, up from 31 on Saturday. State and private labs have tested 17,657 people in Minnesota as of Sunday, up from about 16,000 on Saturday. Officials have warned that coronavirus is more widespread in Minnesota than indicated by testing, given the limited supply of tests.
Meanwhile, Minnesota’s stay-at-home order entered its second day on Sunday, with streets and highways largely quiet even by weekend standards. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s order, intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the state, went into effect this weekend and will remain in place until April 10.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that statewide, traffic volumes were down 30 percent on Friday and 55 percent on Saturday, compared to the same time last year. Saturday's traffic volume in the Twin Cities metro area was down 59 percent.
Speaking with reporters on Saturday, Kris Ehresmann, director for infectious diseases at the Minnesota Department of Health, reiterated the call for all people to stay in their homes as much as possible. And she said anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, cough, shortness of breath — should avoid contact with others for a minimum of seven days, and at least three days without symptoms.
"If you start to feel crummy on a given afternoon and kind of start to isolate yourself, and (even if) you wake up the next morning and you're right as rain — better to do that, because we certainly want to minimize opportunities for transmission," she said.
Ehresmann said Saturday that 20 “congregate care” facilities, such as assisted-living facilities, have had confirmed cases in Minnesota — 10 where a staff member tested positive, eight where a resident tested positive, and two where both staff and residents were affected.
As Minnesota continues to face limited COVID-19 testing supplies, officials are gathering other data that they're using to try to pinpoint how the pandemic is spreading across the state. Ehresmann said the state agency works with any person who tests positive for the virus.
"There's a case investigator, an epidemiologist, that contacts the individual, asks them questions about their potential exposures, about the symptoms that they're experiencing, and then also works with them to identify who their contacts may have been," she said.
State emergency management director Joe Kelly on Friday asked Minnesotans not to call 911 with general coronavirus questions and instead contact the state hotline at (651) 201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some 911 centers were being inundated with coronavirus calls, he said.
Case totals in neighboring states
While Minnesota stood at 441 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, Wisconsin had more than double that total — 989 cases, with 13 deaths. Wisconsin and Minnesota have tested roughly the same number of patients, according to state data.
To the south, Iowa reported 298 cases and three deaths.
To the west, South Dakota reported 68 confirmed cases and one death as of Saturday. North Dakota reported 83 confirmed cases and one death.
Reducing the need for in-person prenatal care
The head of Hennepin Healthcare's obstetrics and gynecology department is trying to make it easier for prenatal care patients to conduct virtual check-ups amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Tara Gustilo said the department is trying to raise money to buy blood pressure cuffs and thermometers that patients can use at home.
Gustilo said that while not all prenatal appointments can be done remotely, it's important to reduce the amount of in-person visits during the coronavirus outbreak.
"We feel like physically, it will be safer," she said. "The chance of our patients being exposed, the chance of us being exposed, our patients families being exposed, goes way down by not bringing people back and forth."
Gustilo estimated the department will need to raise between $60,000 and $80,000 to buy the equipment. Right now she said her department has more than 1,300 patients.
