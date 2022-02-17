...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Considerable reduced
visibilities in the snow showers where brief whiteout
conditions are possible.
* WHERE...Freeborn, Steele, Waseca, Faribault and Martin
Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as dropping
temperatures with falling snow could result in flash freezing on
roads. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Blowing snow is likely, especially near and north of
Interstate 94.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front moving across the area through this afternoon
before the strongest winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Illegal imports can cause major environmental, economic harm
As Minnesota resorts, restaurants and community groups start planning their annual crawfish boils, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources cautions it is illegal to import live crayfish and to release nonnative crayfish into the wild.
“Some nonnative crayfish pose serious risks to Minnesota fish, wildlife and infrastructure,” the DNR’s Chelsey Blanke said. “They can destroy aquatic plant beds, displace native species, compete with fish for prey and cause major declines in amphibian, invertebrate and waterfowl populations. Once introduced, invasive species of crayfish are extremely difficult to remove, due to their ability to burrow into shorelines, which can also be damaging to nearby infrastructure.
Some people import live crayfish for dining — including for crawfish boils, in which crayfish are boiled with seasonings — home or classroom aquariums, or fishing bait without realizing crayfish import is regulated in Minnesota. Crawfish, crayfish, and crawdads are the same species.
Thus far, Minnesotans have done good job of keeping the highly destructive Louisiana crayfish, also known as red swamp crayfish, out of state waters. There has been just one confirmation of Louisiana crayfish in Minnesota waters: in 2016, when two live specimens were removed from Lake Tilde in Clay County. In nearby southeastern Wisconsin, eradicating Louisiana crayfish from three ponds totaling 7.15 acres cost more than $750,000.
Legal alternatives to importing crayfish include:
• Using native crayfish raised through aquaculture.
• Using native crayfish from Minnesota waters, provided they are not moved to other waterbodies. Contact the DNR for a list of individuals permitted to harvest crayfish for sale in Minnesota: 651-259-5213 or sean.sisler@state.mn.us.
• Applying for a permit (go.usa.gov/xte4J) to import dead, frozen or pre-cooked Louisiana crayfish. Plan ahead: apply for a DNR permit at least a week before planning to order crayfish.
Additional information on these options is available on the options for crayfish consumption page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/invasives/ais/crayfish-consumption.html).
Report new occurrences of Louisiana crayfish to the DNR immediately by contacting your DNR invasive species specialist (mndnr.gov/invasives/ais/contacts.html) or log in and submit a report through EDDMapS Midwest (eddmaps.org/midwest/report).