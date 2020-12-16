Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday will announce he is extending his current monthlong ban on indoor bar and restaurant service through the year-end holidays; he’ll also detail a strategy to get elementary schools back to in-person learning.
The governor is expected to detail his plan at 1:15 p.m. The monthlong restrictions — limiting bars and restaurants to takeout only and closing gyms and indoor entertainment venues — were set to expire on Friday.
Walz’s revamped order will ban indoor service at bars and restaurants, but allow outdoor tables 50 percent capacity, or 100 people.
The restrictions will stay in place through Jan. 10, short-circuiting celebrations at bars and restaurants on New Year’s Eve, traditionally a huge night for those businesses.
Gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to conditionally reopen starting Saturday. They can run at 25 percent capacity with no showering or pool activity allowed, and no group exercise classes before Jan. 4.
Youth sports teams will be allowed to resume practices on Jan. 4, the people given advance details say, but games won’t be allowed until later.
The governor’s office said he'll also lay out a plan on Wednesday that "priortizes in-person learning" for elementary school kids. No details were immediately available on that.
‘Gravely disappointed’
News that the bar and restaurant restrictions will continue is likely to come as a blow to the thousands of bar and restaurant owners and workers across the state. Those businesses have been forced to do takeout-only or delivery the past few weeks as health officials worked to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Liz Rammer, CEO of the trade group Hospitality Minnesota, said Wednesday morning she was “gravely disappointed” at news of the plan and pleaded with the governor to reconsider.
“Hospitality is a force for good in our communities, and the Governor and his administration would be wise to leverage that force, rather than watch it flicker out,” she said in a statement.
When the restrictions went into place in November, Minnesota was deep into some of its worst days of COVID-19’s surge across the state since the pandemic began, frequently breaking records on daily case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations. The virus’ unmitigated spread put immense pressure on health care workers and hospitals.
By the end of November, roughly 60 percent of Minnesota’s K-12 students were in distance learning — more than double the rate from early October. Many schools pivoted to remote instruction just before Thanksgiving break.
Walz’s plans to extend the curbs he put in place last month come after glimmers of hope in recent days that the virus’ fall surge across the state might be abating, if only slightly. Tuesday’s COVID-19 data showed new caseloads and hospitalizations continuing to retreat from their recent highs — cautiously positive news on new COVID-19 caseloads and hospitalizations.
Tschann said the latest plan, the details of which the governor plans to announce early Wednesday afternoon, is meant to “help bridge the gap to vaccination.”
After receiving final federal approvals over the weekend, the Pfizer pharmaceutical company began distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine — the country’s first — with shipments arriving in a handful of Minnesota hospitals and clinics Monday.
Already, health care workers at Indian Health Service clinics in Cass Lake and White Earth have received their first doses of the vaccination, as have a handful of workers at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Minneapolis.
Front-line workers at hospitals and residents of skilled nursing facilities statewide are expected to begin receiving the first dose of the vaccine sometime late this week or early next.
The vaccinations mark a new chapter in the pandemic, which has gripped the state since early March. The state Health Department has rolled out its plans for prioritizing the first available doses of the two-dose vaccine for the people around the state who need it most, whether by virtue of their work or of their circumstance.
Members of the general public are expected to have access to the vaccine sometime in the spring or summer of 2021.