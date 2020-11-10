Class 6A
1. Lakeville South (5-0) beat Farmington 41-7.
2. Eden Prairie (5-0) beat Prior Lake 35-7.
3. St. Michael-Albertville (5-0) Centennial 49-21.
4. East Ridge (4-0) beat Mounds View 18-16.
5. Woodbury (3-2) beat Roseville 10-9.
6. Prior Lake (2-3) lost to Eden Prairie 35-7.
7. Farmington (4-1) lost to Lakeville South 41-7.
8. Rosemount (4-0) beat Burnsville 44-0.
9. Maple Grove (4-1) beat Anoka 60-0.
(tie) Lakeville North (3-2) beat White Bear Lake 49-14.
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Academy (5-0) beat Hastings 49-21.
2. Owatonna (3-2) lost to Mankato West 35-14.
3. Moorhead (5-0) beat Brainerd 48-0.
4. Rogers (4-1) beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 51-7.
5. Mankato West (5-0) beat Owatonna 35-14.
6. Andover (5-0) beat Cambridge-Isanti 43-6.
7. Chanhassen (4-0) beat Waconia 34-0.
8. Chaska (3-2) beat Apple Valley 44-0.
9. Mahtomedi (4-1) beat Buffalo 20-19.
10. Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-1) beat St. Cloud Apollo 37-0.
Class 4A
1. Hutchinson (4-1) beat Becker 20-7.
2. Orono (4-1) lost to St. Louis Park 35-27.
3. Marshall (4-1) beat Worthington 22-6.
4. Fridley (5-0) beat Minneapolis North 21-0.
(tie) Rocori (5-0) beat Delano 20-7.
6. Becker (2-2) lost to Hutchinson 20-7.
7. Detroit Lakes (4-1) lost to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 16-8.
8. Byron (4-1) lost to Kasson-Mantorville 28-13.
9. Jordan (4-0) did not play.
10. Cloquet (3-2) lost to Grand Rapids 41-0.
(tie) Grand Rapids (4-0) beat Cloquet 41-0.
(tie) Willmar (4-1) beat Big Lake 20-7.
Class 3A
1. Annandale (5-0) beat Glencoe-Silver Lake 48-0.
2. Cannon Falls (5-0) beat Stewartville 50-30.
3. Albany (5-0) beat Litchfield 58-35.
4. Pierz (5-0) beat Rockford 32-13.
5. Waseca (4-1) beat New Ulm 65-12.
6. Mora (5-0) beat Crosby-Ironton 33-14 .
(tie) Rockford (3-2) lost to Pierz 32-13.
8. Litchfield (4-1) lost to Albany 58-35.
9. Rochester Lourdes (4-1) beat Red Wing 39-12.
10. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (4-0) beat Detroit Lakes 16-8.
Class 2A
1. Caledonia (3-0) did not play.
2. Minneapolis North (4-1) lost to Fridley 21-0.
3. Blue Earth Area (5-0) beat Windom 54-6.
4. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) did not play.
5. Barnesville (5-0) beat Breckenridge 44-22.
6. Chatfield (4-1) beat Triton 27-8.
7. Paynesville (4-1) beat Pine City 34-16.
8. Redwood Valley (3-2) lost to Luverne 34-28.
(tie) Eden Valley-Watkins (4-2) beat BOLD 18-0.
10. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (5-0) beat Osakis 28-14.
Class A
1. Blooming Prairie (3-0) did not play.
2. Mahnomen-Waubun (5-0) beat Frazee 22-20.
3. Minneota (5-0) beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 37-6.
4. Dawson-Boyd (5-0) beat Lac Qui Parle Valley 28-25.
5. Mayer Lutheran (5-0) beat Cleveland 43-6.
6. Browerville (4-1) beat Parkers Prairie 61-34.
7. BOLD (4-0) lost to Eden Valley-Watkins 18-0.
8. Breckenridge (4-1) lost to Barnesville 44-22.
9. Murray County Central (5-0) beat Springfield 30-23.
10. Wabasso (4-1) beat Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38-20.
Class 9-MAN
1. Hills-Beaver Creek (5-0) beat Granada-Huntley-East Chain-Truman 50-0.
2. Stephen-Argyle (4-0) did not play.
3. Grand Meadow (5-0) beat Houston 56-8.
4. South Ridge (5-0) beat Silver Bay 46-12.
5. Southland (3-2) lost to Lanesboro 30-7.
6. Mountain Lake Area (3-2) beat Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 12-8.
7. Hancock (5-0) beat Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 58-0.
8. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-0) beat Bertha-Hewitt 20-0.
9. Renville County West (5-0) beat Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 60-0.
(tie) Win-E-Mac (4-1) beat Clearbrook-Gonvick 38-7.