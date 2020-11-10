Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... ...MIXED PRECIPITATION CONTINUING IN WESTERN WISCONSIN... .PRECIPITATION HAS MOSTLY TRANSITIONED TO SNOW ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA, WITH A MIX OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW EXPECTED THROUGH THE EVENING IN WESTERN WISCONSIN. 4 TO 7 INCHES OF SNOW IS EXPECTED FROM REDWOOD FALLS TO MORA. 2 TO 5 INCHES OF SNOW IS EXPECTED FROM MANKATO, THROUGH THE TWIN CITIES, TOWARD SIREN, WISCONSIN. A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA TO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN THROUGH THIS EVENING, INCLUDING THE TWIN CITIES METRO. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR AREAS FROM RED WING, TO EAU CLAIRE, TO LADYSMITH WHERE SOME LIGHT ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE LIKELY; AND ACROSS WESTERN MINNESOTA THROUGH THE EVENING WHERE A FEW INCHES OF SNOW ARE LIKELY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...ICE STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. * WHERE...STEELE COUNTY. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&