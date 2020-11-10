Class 6A

1. Lakeville South (5-0) beat Farmington 41-7.

2. Eden Prairie (5-0) beat Prior Lake 35-7.

3. St. Michael-Albertville (5-0) Centennial 49-21.

4. East Ridge (4-0) beat Mounds View 18-16.

5. Woodbury (3-2) beat Roseville 10-9.

6. Prior Lake (2-3) lost to Eden Prairie 35-7.

7. Farmington (4-1) lost to Lakeville South 41-7.

8. Rosemount (4-0) beat Burnsville 44-0.

9. Maple Grove (4-1) beat Anoka 60-0.

(tie) Lakeville North (3-2) beat White Bear Lake 49-14.

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Academy (5-0) beat Hastings 49-21.

2. Owatonna (3-2) lost to Mankato West 35-14.

3. Moorhead (5-0) beat Brainerd 48-0.

4. Rogers (4-1) beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 51-7.

5. Mankato West (5-0) beat Owatonna 35-14.

6. Andover (5-0) beat Cambridge-Isanti 43-6.

7. Chanhassen (4-0) beat Waconia 34-0.

8. Chaska (3-2) beat Apple Valley 44-0.

9. Mahtomedi (4-1) beat Buffalo 20-19.

10. Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-1) beat St. Cloud Apollo 37-0.

Class 4A

1. Hutchinson (4-1) beat Becker 20-7.

2. Orono (4-1) lost to St. Louis Park 35-27.

3. Marshall (4-1) beat Worthington 22-6.

4. Fridley (5-0) beat Minneapolis North 21-0.

(tie) Rocori (5-0) beat Delano 20-7.

6. Becker (2-2) lost to Hutchinson 20-7.

7. Detroit Lakes (4-1) lost to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 16-8.

8. Byron (4-1) lost to Kasson-Mantorville 28-13.

9. Jordan (4-0) did not play.

10. Cloquet (3-2) lost to Grand Rapids 41-0.

(tie) Grand Rapids (4-0) beat Cloquet 41-0.

(tie) Willmar (4-1) beat Big Lake 20-7.

Class 3A

1. Annandale (5-0) beat Glencoe-Silver Lake 48-0.

2. Cannon Falls (5-0) beat Stewartville 50-30.

3. Albany (5-0) beat Litchfield 58-35.

4. Pierz (5-0) beat Rockford 32-13.

5. Waseca (4-1) beat New Ulm 65-12.

6. Mora (5-0) beat Crosby-Ironton 33-14 .

(tie) Rockford (3-2) lost to Pierz 32-13.

8. Litchfield (4-1) lost to Albany 58-35.

9. Rochester Lourdes (4-1) beat Red Wing 39-12.

10. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (4-0) beat Detroit Lakes 16-8.

Class 2A

1. Caledonia (3-0) did not play.

2. Minneapolis North (4-1) lost to Fridley 21-0.

3. Blue Earth Area (5-0) beat Windom 54-6.

4. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) did not play.

5. Barnesville (5-0) beat Breckenridge 44-22.

6. Chatfield (4-1) beat Triton 27-8.

7. Paynesville (4-1) beat Pine City 34-16.

8. Redwood Valley (3-2) lost to Luverne 34-28.

(tie) Eden Valley-Watkins (4-2) beat BOLD 18-0.

10. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (5-0) beat Osakis 28-14.

Class A

1. Blooming Prairie (3-0) did not play.

2. Mahnomen-Waubun (5-0) beat Frazee 22-20.

3. Minneota (5-0) beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 37-6.

4. Dawson-Boyd (5-0) beat Lac Qui Parle Valley 28-25.

5. Mayer Lutheran (5-0) beat Cleveland 43-6.

6. Browerville (4-1) beat Parkers Prairie 61-34.

7. BOLD (4-0) lost to Eden Valley-Watkins 18-0.

8. Breckenridge (4-1) lost to Barnesville 44-22.

9. Murray County Central (5-0) beat Springfield 30-23.

10. Wabasso (4-1) beat Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38-20.

Class 9-MAN

1. Hills-Beaver Creek (5-0) beat Granada-Huntley-East Chain-Truman 50-0.

2. Stephen-Argyle (4-0) did not play.

3. Grand Meadow (5-0) beat Houston 56-8.

4. South Ridge (5-0) beat Silver Bay 46-12.

5. Southland (3-2) lost to Lanesboro 30-7.

6. Mountain Lake Area (3-2) beat Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 12-8.

7. Hancock (5-0) beat Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 58-0.

8. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-0) beat Bertha-Hewitt 20-0.

9. Renville County West (5-0) beat Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 60-0.

(tie) Win-E-Mac (4-1) beat Clearbrook-Gonvick 38-7.

