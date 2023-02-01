Yelp Hate Speech

The Yelp app is seen on an iPad in Baltimore on March 19, 2018. There's been a sharp increase in the number of hate-filled business reviews spotted by Yelp's content moderators. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON (AP) — As if running a restaurant during a pandemic wasn't tough enough, Christopher Wong also had to contend with a racist troll.


All contents © copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments