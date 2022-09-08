Side-by-side screenshot of governor candidates

Minnesota Governor candidates Scott Jensen and Tim Walz have run multiple campaign ads on YouTube. Screenshots from the Scott Jensen and Tim Walz campaigns

Ready to be inundated with political ads? Now that Labor Day is past, the commercials from candidates, parties and outside groups are ramping up.

APM Research Lab senior research analyst Ben Clary contributed to this report.

© 2020 Minnesota Public Radio. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments