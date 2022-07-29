WASHINGTON — The Respect for Marriage Act, now pending in the Senate, would ensure that same-sex marriages are still legally recognized nationwide if the Supreme Court were to overturn its 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision that declared a constitutional right for gay couples to wed.
A look at pending legislation to protect same-sex marriages
Tags
- Russia
- U.s.
- Troops
- Military
- Politics
- Air Force
- Weaponry
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- John Kirby
- Joe Biden
- Donald Trump
- Alvin Bragg
- Mark Pomerantz
- Law
- Work
- Criminal Law
- Public And Administrative Law
- Civil Law
- Investigation
- Carey Dunne
- Nation
- Diplomacy
- Ministries
- Institutes
- Eu
- Sergey Lavrov
- Government
- Cyberattack
- Computer Science
- Software
- Hacker
- Website
- Cybersecurity
- Sergey Voitekhovich
- Katie Wright
- Reggie Edwards
- Memorial
- Troy Gilchrist
- Plan
- Daunte Wright
- Brooklyn Center
- Talks
- Jussie Smollett
- James Linn
- Appeals Court
- Charge
- Attorney
- Innocence
- Thomas Hoffman
- Ketanji Brown Jackson
- Republicans
- Democrats
- Parliament
- Lindsey Graham
- Josh Hawley
- Committee
- Judge
- Boris Romanchenko
- Concentration Camp
- Germany
- Contemporary History
- Buchenwald
- Katrin Goering-eckardt
- Peenemuende
- Nazi
- Jake Sullivan
- Sanction
- Group Of Seven
- European Union
- Crime
- Majority
- Brian Johnson
- Money
- Cedrick Frazier
- Russian
- Ukrainian
- Force
- Sergei Rudskoi
- John Eastman
- David Carter
- Ruling
- Capitol
- Thomas Manger
- Lawmaker
- Officer
- Mark Hanneman
- Search Warrant
- Police
- Warrant
- Killing
- Kamala Harris
- Struggle
- Black American
- Nina Turner
- Supreme Court
- Zachary Gast
- Mark Ostrem
- Shooting
- Knife
- Tribune
- Olmsted County
- Candidate
- Campaign
- Tim Walz
- Paul Gazelka
- Scott Jensen
- Kendall Qualls
- Jennifer Carnahan
- Jeremy Munson
- Gop
- Jim Hagedorn
- Omar
- State
- Dmytro Molchanov
- Finish Line
- Sport
- Athletics
- Yaroslav Korolyk
- Race
- Easter
- Pastor
- Attendance
- Christianity
- Worship
- Soldier
- Maksym Shevchuck
- Authorities
- Invasion
- Chernobyl
- Ron Desantis
- Disney
- District
- Randy Fine
- Republican
- Minnesota
- Unemployment Insurance
- Economics
- Legislation
- Worker
- Trust Fund
- Amount
- Bill
- Eid Al-fitr
- White House
- Islam
- Celebration
- Muslim
- Ramadan
- Lake Mead
- Reservoir
- Hydrography
- Las Vegas
- Drought
- Nevada
- Barrel
- Lake
- Ray Spencer
- Drug
- Abortion Pill
- Medicine
- Pharmacology
- Embryology
- Pill
- Food And Drug Administration
- Abortion
- Mary Ziegler
- Mariupol
- Civilian
- United Nations
- Surrender
- Moscow
- Keith Ellison
- Funds
- Fee
- Lawsuit
- Arthur Engoron
- Lawyer
- Appellate Court
- Alan Futerfas
- Thomas Lane
- George Floyd
- Plea
- Tou Thao
- Officers J. Alexander Kueng
- Monkeypox
- Disease
- Immunology
- Europe
- Oyewale Tomori
- Shabir Mahdi
- Lesion
- Patient
- Ad
- Meta
- Advertiser
- Politician
- Election
- Bruce Frank
- Sexual Abuse
- Grant Gaines
- Sbc
- Bart Barber
- Church
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy
- Jean Schulz
- Lucy Shelton Caswell
- Museums
- Show
- Art
- Commerce
- Peanut
- Exhibit
- Comic Strip
- Charles M. Schulz Museum
- Museum
- Matthew Mcconaughey
- Gun
- Uvalde
- Maite Rodriguez
- Hearing
- U.s. Capitol
- Insurrection
- Witness
- Attack
- Food
- Grain
- Charles Michel
- Missile
- War
- Hanna Malyar
- Donbas
- Associated Press
- Medic
- Team
- Colleague
- Company
- Microsoft
- Espionage
- Vladislav Zahorodnii
- Pilot
- Oleksandr Stashevskyi
- Azovstal
- Buffalo
- Mission
- Cassidy Hutchinson
- Conspiracy
- Travel
- Airline
- Sebastian Modak
- Transports
- Tourism
- Motor Vehicle
- Weekend
- Crowd
- Holiday
- Aaa
- Airport
- Steve Bannon
- Carl Nichols
- David Schoen
- James Webb
- Nasa
- Telescope
- Astronomy
- Physics
- Astrophysics
- Galaxy
- Klaus Pontoppidan
- Planet
- Lisa Kaltenegger
- Overdose
- Fentanyl
- Opioid
- Jan Malcolm
- Cocaine
- Democrat
- James Lankford
- Senate
- Weather
- Warning
- Met Office
- Meteorology
- Temperature
- Spain
- Firefighter
- Trahern Crews
- Andrew Tekle Sundberg
- Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension
- Standoff
- Minneapolis
- House
- Chuck Schumer
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Iran
- Turkey
- Syria
- Ali Khamenei
- Bank
- Sale
- Banking
- Wells Fargo
- Employee
- Federal Reserve
- Mufg
- Butterfly
- Caterpillar
- Monarch Butterfly
- Botany
- Entomology
- Biology
- Gardening
- Plant
- Milkweed
- Nectar
- Species
- Federal Government
Recommended for you
Load comments
- Michelle Vlasak
- Updated
- Comments
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Around the Web
- Will Smith issues grovelling apology to Chris Rock for slapping him at Oscars
- Displaced East St. Louis residents worry where they'll live after flooding
- D.C. Dispatch: Iowa’s delegation works to improve communication systems for severe weather
- San Francisco, N.Y. State Declare Monkeypox Public Health Emergencies