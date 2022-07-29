Congress Marriage Rights

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a person waves a rainbow flag in a rally in support of the LGBTQIA+ community at Freedom Plaza June 12, 2021, in Washington. The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation July 19 to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

 Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON — The Respect for Marriage Act, now pending in the Senate, would ensure that same-sex marriages are still legally recognized nationwide if the Supreme Court were to overturn its 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision that declared a constitutional right for gay couples to wed.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments