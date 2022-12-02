Container Plants

(Photo courtesy of Northern Gardener)

Nothing says happy holidays like a big, festive container of piney greens on your front porch. Add some red berries or twigs and you’re good to go. Or, add a touch of gold in holiday containers for a more sophisticated look. Whether your style is natural or glamorous, there are many options for adding gold to your containers.


Yellow Twig Dogwood

Yellow twig dogwood and faux berries add a subtle gold to the larger container. Piling gold ornaments on a bed of greenery is an easy, elegant front-door look.
Painted Plants

Lush greenery is complemented by a few faux or painted gold elements in this standout container. (Photo by June Spanier, June of All Trades)

Mary Lahr Schier is a freelance garden writer and speaker and recently retired as editor of Northern Gardener® magazine. Follow Mary on Instagram at @mynortherngarden_mary.

