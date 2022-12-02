...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could impact travel. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Nothing says happy holidays like a big, festive container of piney greens on your front porch. Add some red berries or twigs and you’re good to go. Or, add a touch of gold in holiday containers for a more sophisticated look. Whether your style is natural or glamorous, there are many options for adding gold to your containers.
Go Natural
Evergreens with golden foliage are increasingly available at nurseries. If you have one of these in your yard, snip some of the branches to add a natural hint of gold to your containers. You could also buy a new shrub now, make it the focal point of your container, and plant it in spring. (Some varieties may need winter protection after the holidays.) Gold-hued shrubs include varieties such as ‘Gold Mop’ thread branch cypress, ‘Golden Hinoki’ or ‘Vintage Gold’ false cypress or ‘Carsten’s Wintergold’ mugo pine.
While red-twig dogwood is classic, yellow-twig dogwood stems are a great way to put some gold in holiday containers. You can often find cut yellow-twig dogwood stems at garden centers or snip them from your own plants. The variety ‘Flaviramea’ has bright yellow/gold color on new stems and is hardy to USDA Zone 2. While curly willow is brown naturally, you could get out the spray paint and give it some extra shine for a dramatic focal point in your container.
Berries with gold tones are another natural addition to your containers. ‘Winter Gold’ winterberries are zone 3 hardy and produce abundant orange-gold berries that brighten any container. Another hardy winterberry with golden fruit is Berry Heavy® Gold winterberry. If the birds don’t grab them first, you can harvest some berries for your containers. Or, check out the options at local garden centers where golden bittersweet may be among the offerings.
Add Faux Gold
All natural containers are wonderful, but adding a few faux elements is a great way to brighten up holiday containers—and you can use the elements for years to come. Consider the lovely pot that St. Cloud-based designer June Spanier of June of All Trades created for a client last year. (I found June on Instagram where she shares many of her creations.) The pot includes a base of several types of greenery (most guides say three to five types is best), curly willow for height, some red berries and several gold accents: faux gold foliage, gold ornaments and a red and gold bauble, plus pine cones, some of which are kept natural while others are spray-painted gold. It’s a perfect balance of natural and shiny.
Not feeling super creative? We love the idea of using a low container with a base of greenery (the one pictured has incense cedar and two kinds of pine), then piling on some shiny holiday ornaments. Be sure to choose shatterproof ornaments suitable for outdoors.
Or, run a large gold ribbon through your greenery and other elements for a classic holiday touch.
One final way to add a golden glow to your containers is by draping warm lights over the display of greenery. You can purchase gold or yellow lights that really do give a golden sparkle to your decorations.
Mary Lahr Schier is a freelance garden writer and speaker and recently retired as editor of Northern Gardener® magazine. Follow Mary on Instagram at @mynortherngarden_mary.