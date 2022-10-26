Wellstone

David Wellstone (center), the son of the late Sen. Paul Wellstone, speaks alongside Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar during a press conference Tuesday to announce an effort to rename the Federal Building in Minneapolis in honor of Paul Wellstone. Tuesday was the 20th anniversary of the plane crash that killed Wellstone, his wife and daughter, three campaign staffers and two pilots. (Kerem Yücel | MPR News)

Twenty years after U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone died in a plane crash on the Iron Range — along with his wife Sheila, daughter Marcia, three campaign staffers and the two pilots — there are new efforts to keep his name and legacy alive.


