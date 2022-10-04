George Floyd Officers Civil Rights

FILE - This combo of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota, show Tou Thao, left, and J. Alexander Kueng. Two of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights during the May 2020 restraint that killed him are scheduled to begin serving their federal sentences Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

 Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights during the May 2020 restraint that killed him are scheduled to begin serving their federal sentences Tuesday.

All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments