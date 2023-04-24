Oklahoma Campus Alert Shooting

Oklahoma state troopers walk under police tape following a fatal shooting at Rose State College in Midwest City, Okla., on Monday, April 24, 2023. Police said a suspect is in custody after school officials told students to shelter in place. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) — A man shot and killed another man Monday at Rose State College in Oklahoma, according to police, who reported no other injuries after the campus was briefly put on lockdown.


Murphy reported from Oklahoma City.

