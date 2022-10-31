Public safety, visibility, budgets and staffing were all recurring topics during the final installment of the October public candidate forums. Rounding off the series were the candidates for Steele County Sheriff: current Sheriff Lon Thiele and veteran Deputy Darrin Helget.
The two men came together Monday to answer questions provided by the Owatonna community during a public candidate forum, hosted by the Owatonna Rotary Clubs, the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and the Owatonna People’s Press. Questions from those in attendance — which provided for a full house at the Owatonna Country Club — were also collected and asked during the event.
This is the second time the two candidates have faced off, the first being back in 2018, which has since been considered one of the most contentious political races in Steele County history. Thiele, who was first elected sheriff in 2010, secured victory over Helget in a 8,729 to 7,259 vote.
The race became highly tense, as supporters of Helget made accusations against Thiele and the way he has been managing the Sheriff’s Office. This led to Thiele eventually speaking out, accusing Helget of running a “negative” campaign.
Helget, a 24-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, insisted throughout his campaign that he had never made a false statement about Thiele’s leadership style or incidents that have occurred under the sheriff’s watch.
Opposing views
While Randy Doyal, moderator of Monday’s forum, reminded both the candidates and the audience that it was a forum and not a debate, the two men stood firm in their differences of opinion when it came to certain topics, contradicting each other during their own allotted times to answer questions. With that said, the 2022 race has been considerably calmer than it was four years ago.
One area the two clearly did not agree on centered around staffing issues and concerns. While Thiele said the Steele County Sheriff’s Office is considered optimally staffed, stating they have remained fully staffed since his first election in 2010 and have even increased full-time positions by four or five deputies, Helget said the open shifts consistently on the schedule would suggest they are not adequately staffed.
“We have at least one person missing from each side of the [shift] rotation,” Helget said. “I don’t see us as being fully staffed, but I do believe we have enough individuals working. We may need to do some restructuring to make sure the road is efficiently covered, rather than that constantly being the section that gets lessened.”
Helget also said he believes the sheriff and the chief deputy should be “pulling shifts” when the schedule is down by one or two staff on a Friday or Saturday night, which is something he says he would do if elected.
Thiele said both he and Chief Deputy Sheriff Scott Hanson “constantly work weird hours” that aren’t the typical 9-5, and that they help pull down shifts whenever they can. He also said, when it comes down to it, staffing is a budget issue.
“To have more than enough staff is all about budgets and being able to pay for everything from a deputy to a squad — that’s budget,” Thiele said. “I am looking at budgeting for one additional [deputy] for next year as a floater to help assist with calls and with caseloads where need be.”
Another area the two men disagreed on came down to equipment, with Helget stating there has been protective gear purchased since the 2020 Minneapolis riots that has yet to be issued to everyone. Thiele, however, said all the equipment has been designated to each individual and ready bags are already in place, so he is unaware of where Helget got that information.
Similar thoughts
Despite the disagreements, there were several places the opponents aligned with and were happy to echo the other. When asked their opinions on legalizing marijuana, Thiele said, while it comes down to a legislative issue, he feels it would only be detrimental to communities to have recreational marijuana fully legalized.
“Information from the CDC taught us about all the carcinogens in regular tobacco … In marijuana, it’s just as bad, if not worse,” Thiele said. “[Marijuana] is already there for medical reasons, but if it were to be fully legalized, I see it as having a negative effect on children and our workforce.”
Helget quickly agreed with Thiele, saying he also has concerns about the health risks yet to be discovered from marijuana use, and that the negative impacts include both secondhand smoke and the impact it can have on families.
“I think legalizing it is the wrong direction to go … Some even consider it a gateway drug,” Helget said. “If we legalize marijuana, then what’s next?”
Another area where the two aligned was the possibility of relocating the Rice-Steele 911 Center from its current space at the Owatonna Law Enforcement Center on Pearl Street to the current Rice County Sheriff’s Office. Rice County recently considered this move as they are in the development of a new Rice County Public Safety Center. Both Helget and Thiele said the location of the dispatch center largely does not have an impact on Steele County law enforcement procedures, and if anything could be an overall benefit.
“Running dispatch is the most expensive item to have,” Thiele said. “Moving [dispatch] to Faribault would not affect what we do here, it would only affect what they do. They would have newer equipment, more space, and whatever else they need.”
Helget said while he isn’t fully aware of the full cost benefit moving the dispatch could have, he does believe it would be a positive to free up more space at the LEC, which houses not only the SCSO and dispatch center, but also the Owatonna Police Department. When asked about moving the SCSO to the detention center, Helget was strongly in favor of keeping both the Sheriff’s Office and OPD in the same building.
“I personally have much more research to do on [moving the SCSO], but I am afraid of what we could lose in the process,” Helget said. “I don’t want to lose the close contact we have with the Owatonna Police Department — our patrol staff works together frequently and can easily go across the hallway to talk about upcoming or past incidents, or just briefing each other. I’m simply afraid of losing that.”
Both men also agreed that the staff in place at the SCSO is among the very best in the state, praising the hard work and dedication of the current deputies and individuals at the Steele County Detention Center.
