Public safety, visibility, budgets and staffing were all recurring topics during the final installment of the October public candidate forums. Rounding off the series were the candidates for Steele County Sheriff: current Sheriff Lon Thiele and veteran Deputy Darrin Helget.

2022 Sheriff candidates

Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele and Steele County Deputy Darrin Helget answer questions during a Monday candidate forum at the Owatonna Country Club. The two men are both vying for the position of sheriff, facing off for the second time in four years. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Darrin Helget

Darrin Helget, a 24-year veteran of the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, says one of his priorities will be implementing body cameras in the department. He said all other agencies in the county have them and it’s time they “get on board.” (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Lon Thiele

Sheriff Lon Thiele, who was first elected in 2010, says property crimes are the number one crime issue in Steele County, and that proceeding forward with extra patrols and high visibility is the key to addressing such crimes. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

