St. Mary’s School is preparing to celebrate 30 years of preschool and the beginning of Catholic Schools Week with their annual open house event this weekend.

After reading “The 3 Little Pigs,” kindergarten students at St. Mary’s participated in a wind experiment to see if objects would blow away. (Photo courtesy of St. Mary’s School)


Students at St. Mary’s School participate in several enrichment activities throughout the year. Parents and families are invited to the school Sunday for an open house event to learn more about what makes the school unique and special in the community. (Photo courtesy of St. Mary’s school)

