St. Mary’s School is preparing to celebrate 30 years of preschool and the beginning of Catholic Schools Week with their annual open house event this weekend.
Principal Jen Swanson said the last couple of years for the event looked a little different than past years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she and the staff are more than excited to bring the open house back in person for the first time since 2020.
“We’re really excited to welcome families back into the school for this event,” she said. “We’ll have special programs for preschool age children and then activities and stations in the gym for the other grade levels.”
Sunday’s activities will begin with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., and the open house, where families will be able to meet teachers and learn more about what the school has to offer, will begin shortly after. Swanson said at 10 a.m., current students will also lead a mass/
“The teachers will have activities and boards set up with the different activities we have that might be unique to St. Mary’s,” Swanson said. “There’s plenty of information about who we are but also if a family is interested, this is a great way to see what is unique about our school and what makes us special.”
She said because of the relatively small size of the school, they are able to do different activities that might not be offered at other schools, and their partnerships with other local organizations allows students to get unique experiences in volunteering and more.
“We have a group of students who volunteer at Community Pathways,” Swanson explained. “The kids get to choose what they’d like to do for learning lab times which is one of the unique things about who we are.”
Teachers are often what makes a school experience special for students, and many teachers have started their career in education at St. Mary’s and continue their career in the school for years. One teacher spoke about how exciting it is to see some of her former students come back as parents when enrolling their children.
“St. Mary’s is a great community and we do great things,” Swanson said. “They’re such great teachers and have been trained well and we stay current on new research and implement new things in the classroom and we are a Catholic school so we have the religious component to live in faith and lead students by example with how we interact not only in school, but with the community and working towards being good citizens and good christians.”
Jonathan Scheeler, marketing and enrollment manager for the school, said he is gearing up to have one of his children enter preschool and his other children are already students.
“We do the open house every year to welcome parents in to learn more about us and the following week is full of activities for current students to celebrate Catholic Schools week,” he said.
Some of the activities throughout the week include Bingo, field trips, art projects, Mass, talent shows and they plan to close out the week with a carnival.
“The kids really get into the spirit and have a lot of fun throughout the week,” Swanson said. “We have a lot to offer here at St Mary’s and we’re just really looking forward to sharing that with parents and families this weekend.”