Staff and students at St. Mary’s School in Owatonna are excited they can finally get back on the stage and put on a play for the first time in three years.
Director Stacey Mulet for the first play since 2019, she wanted to bring a light-hearted and fun filled production to the stage, and that’s why she chose “Silver’s Secret.”
The family friendly pirate comedy follows Long John Silver and his sons, Red Beard, Black Beard and daughter No Beard. With his days numbered due to his old age, Long John Silver sends them on a quest to find his hidden treasure.
Unfortunately for his children, they didn’t exactly inherit their father’s notorious pirating skills which becomes apparent as the crew along with their “Smee” assistant fumble around using the keys handed down to them by their father which will unlock their own treasure chest.
“The kids are having a lot of fun with it,” Mulet said. “We have 22 actors and six on the stage crew, and everyone is just so excited to be a part of it since we haven’t been able to have a play in so long.”
Seventh grade student Chloe Heim plays Long John’s daughter, No Beard. She said she’s been involved in theatre for several years, but this is her first play at the school.
“The character is really fun to play,” she said. “There’s a lot of funny parts and I’m excited to do more plays at school and at the theatre in Faribault.”
Generally eighth grade student Lowell Schultz can be seen on the sports field, but some friends and family convinced him to audition for the play and he is glad he did.
“It’s a funny story and it’s fun to explore the comedy and different ways to make scenes funny,” he said. “It’s been a fun experience and I’m glad I tried out, but I’m not sure if I’ll do another play but I would like to for sure.”
Sophie Oswald is also in 8th grade and knew she wanted to get involved with the play, but wasn’t sure of her acting skills. After talking to the directors she wanted to get involved with the crew and is the stage manager for the production.
“It’s been really fun to be in charge of the stage and it’s a good experience,” she said. “We all got together to paint the sets and organize the props and I think doing something similar in other plays we’ll have is something I’d be interested in doing again.”
Mulet said the kids are really excited to take the stage and hopes the families of their fellow students and the general public will be just as excited as they are and attend the performances to celebrate theater finally being back in the school. Next year, Mulet plans to have both a spring and fall production.