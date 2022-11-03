Mary Opatz Herges has been painting landscapes for 15 years. Instead of working from photographs or memory in a studio, she prefers to brave the elements and paint on site. (Photo courtesy of Mary Opatz Herges)
Oftentimes landscape artists rely on their own photographs and memory of colors and vibrancy when creating their work. Mary Opatz Herges, a St. Cloud artist, prefers to tote her easel, paints and canvas to create on site. More than a dozen of her paintings will be on display at the Owatonna Hospital as part of the Healing Arts Program for the next four months.
While she prefers working on site, Herges said working outdoors isn’t without its challenges or hazards. While painting near a river she said she had some unfortunate issues with chiggers, and the wind and rain are difficult elements to deal with as well.
Those hindrances aside, she said she still prefers and loves to paint outside.
“I feel like I get better work done this way rather than working from a photograph,” she said. “For me it just works better with the color and shadows and everything.”
Herges has had an interest in art ever since she was a child. She said her mother took notice of her joy in drawing and fostered her passion, which eventually led her to attending college for printmaking. However, Herges was never classically trained in painting, or really painted much at all until she and her husband were visiting New Mexico for a ski trip and found themselves in an art gallery featuring landscape paintings.
“I loved the work and I got in touch with the artist, and we started emailing each other,” Herges said. “She gave me some ideas and told me what colors to pick, mediums to use and surfaces to paint on, and that's really how I got started about 15 years ago.”
Artistic Director of the Owatonna Arts Center Silvan Durben said Herges’ paintings are beautifully detailed and bring a sense of calm, which is why he felt they would be perfect for the Healing Arts Program.
“We know through research that art is healing in many ways,” Durben said. “I think that’s what is so great about this program we’ve had for the last ten plus years. Mary’s paintings are beautiful and she works so well with color and shadow and light — they’re just fabulous.”
Herges said a former teacher of hers currently lives in Owatonna and was the one who first alerted her to the Arts Center.
“I was trying to find opportunities to show my work in various places, and he was able to connect me with Silvan,” she said. “I plan to do a show at the Arts Center next year, but in the meantime Silvan had suggested the Healing Arts Program, and all of that really motivated me to paint every day.”
She also believes landscapes often have a healing effect, and she is able to find great scenes to paint all over St. Cloud, where she currently lives.
“St. Cloud has been known as the ‘Granite City’ for years because we have quarries all around town,” she said. “Some are abandoned, like the one just outside the city limits, and I find rich inspiration everywhere to paint. I find the rock formations and scenery interesting and wherever you look you can find an idea to paint.”
She said not all landscapes and paintings have to come from a majestic place or a national park, and that finding beauty can happen right in your own neighborhood. She said some of her best and favorite paintings have come from places just blocks from her house.
“I look for good composition — something that forces the viewer to be sucked into the painting whether it's a river or pathway,” she said. “Something that makes you want to go in and explore. That's why I often do work that looks like it goes off in the distance and begs the question of what’s behind that branch or where the light is coming from. I want to pique the viewer's curiosity of what lies beyond.”
