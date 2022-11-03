Oftentimes landscape artists rely on their own photographs and memory of colors and vibrancy when creating their work. Mary Opatz Herges, a St. Cloud artist, prefers to tote her easel, paints and canvas to create on site. More than a dozen of her paintings will be on display at the Owatonna Hospital as part of the Healing Arts Program for the next four months.

Mary Opatz Herges

Mary Opatz Herges has been painting landscapes for 15 years. Instead of working from photographs or memory in a studio, she prefers to brave the elements and paint on site. (Photo courtesy of Mary Opatz Herges)


Healing Arts Program

Mary Opatz Herges will have a dozen of her paintings on display at the hospital in Owatonna as part of the Healing Arts Program for the next four months. (Photo courtesy of Mary Opatz Herges)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments