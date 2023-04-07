Many of the themes in the upcoming production at the Little Theatre of Owatonna can be described as “intended for mature audiences” for a variety of reasons.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf

Director Jeffrey Jackson watches Patrick McColley (George) and Dawn Johnson (Martha) with eagle eyes as they rehearse the first act of the play. "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf" opens at the Little Theatre of Owatonna on Friday, April 21. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Patrick McColley and Dawn Johnson play married couple George and Martha. The pair often play mental games with each other to get under the other's skin, until one night one of them takes it too far. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

