Many of the themes in the upcoming production at the Little Theatre of Owatonna can be described as “intended for mature audiences” for a variety of reasons.
The story of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” is still impactful in many ways and has been a production Director Jeffrey Jackson has wanted to be a part of since he first saw a scene performed at a speech and drama contest while he was still in high school.
“The young man and woman performing the scene just blew me away,” he said. “Riveting is the best way I can describe it and I got a copy of the play and read it and I knew I wanted to do this production ever since.”
The story follows married couple George and Martha who are professors at a New England university. They are joined by Nick, another young professor, and his wife, Honey, having a night cap full of alcohol and a hefty dose of verbal abuse.
“They’re incredibly dysfunctional people,” Jackson said. “The production explores the world they’ve created out of their own illusions in their lives and breaking them down to expose the truth.”
Although Jackson’s initial dream after reading the script was to play the character of George all those years ago, he was eager to direct the play and work with four talented actors three of whom he’s worked with several times before in his 17 years acting and directing with the Little Theatre.
When the play first appeared in 1962, it was met with harsh criticisms regarding the use of profanity, sexual innuendos and violence. Despite this, the play remains in the top spots in surveys of the greatest American plays.
“There’s some physical violence,” Jackson said. “It’s more mind games and verbal and emotional abuse which is why we’re adding domestic violence resources in the program.”
He said he spoke with staff at the Crisis Resource Center of Steele County about what information to include, and they were thrilled that given the subject matter of the production, that Jackson wanted to include resources for those who may be experiencing domestic and family violence.
"We recognized that some of the scenes could trigger those who've experienced abuse," he said. "It was important for me to include information about local and national resources."
Patrick McColley plays George, a college professor who he describes as a generally a passive guy, but his wife Martha, played by Dawn Johnson knows how to push his buttons.
“Martha definitely wears the pants in the relationship and George isn’t where he wants to be in life,” McColley said. “They play mind games with each other to try and get at each other's throats but on the night they have this other couple over, their games go a little nuclear and George has had enough.”
Despite the heavy and dramatic theme overall, Jackson and McColley said there is some humor mixed in. Throughout the three acts, the audience can expect a rollercoaster of emotions throughout.
“The cast is small but they are incredibly talented,” Jackson said. “It’s been a pleasure working with them and directing them. We have a great way of working together and bouncing ideas off of each other to create the world these characters live in.”