The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to nearly every facet of our daily lives. With massive gaps in the workforce, staffing and recruiting companies seemed to be an industry facing unique challenges throughout the last few years.
Ann Miller and her team at Spherion in Owatonna faced the challenges head on, and were recently awarded for their perseverance and dedication to not only the businesses they serve, but the individuals as well. This reason, and many more, is what earned Miller the President’s and Top Sales Growth awards during the company’s annual national meeting.
“It has certainly been a challenging few years, but my team has risen to the occasion and helped push the business, our clients and our candidates forward,” said Miller. “I am incredibly grateful to have been presented these awards, and look forward to continued growth in the months and years ahead.”
Miller recalled taking the “leap of faith” when she moved to Owatonna in 1996 to take over the Rochester and Owatonna markets for Spherion. She also owns the Duluth and Mankato offices.
“On a whim, I decided to become an owner,” Miller said. “My husband and I had a mortgage and three kids, so when you talk about jumping off the edge of a cliff, that was it — and I wouldn’t take it back for anything.”
For nearly 26 years, Miller has been working toward addressing workforce challenges in the area and continuing the growth of her locations by successfully matching jobseekers with empowering and fitting roles. She said none of the accomplishments would be possible without her skilled and dedicated team.
Senior Branch Manager Laura Brady said throughout the pandemic she felt fortunate that most of their client businesses were deemed essential and kept in operation.
“It was a tough recruiting market before COVID, and with layoffs we felt people would be coming in the door,” Brady said. “We had to make adjustments while our clients were doing the same, and it really came down to understanding needs, the services needed and providing what was necessary at the time to make sure those needs were met.”
Miller described the feeling of working through the pandemic as being an extension of the human resource departments for their clients, which in turn allowed them to become closer partners throughout the unknowns of the last couple years.
“I’ve been here for 10-plus years, and what keeps me engaged in the industry is striving for success and the fact that it is ever changing,” Brady said. “There’s always challenges there to keep you invested and stimulated, and I think once we identify those types of people that enjoy that, it results in success.”
As for the future, Miller and Brady both agree that receiving recognition and winning awards is great, but continuing to serve the community, employers and individuals while creating success in those aspects is just as rewarding.
“All I can say is that we’re always striving to do better and be better,” Miller said. “We will always have goals and challenges, and we will always be looking to find those people who love what they do the way we love what we do.”