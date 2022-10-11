The last couple of years have brought unprecedented challenges to the working world, and staffing for employers of all sizes has not been the least among them.
In response to these difficulties, Spherion has launched its second annual "Spherion Works Sweepstakes Campaign," with the hopes of attracting new employees and rewarding established ones. Spherion is a national recruiting and staffing enterprise.
While it may be a national company with more than 200 locations, each is independently owned and operated. Ann Miller currently owns and operates the location in Owatonna and said, as a company, the vision is to drive career growth for businesses and better the community.
"We know how limited workers are locally right now," Miller said. "Unemployment is low, and there are still many jobs that need to be filled, so we're always looking for new ideas and ways to bring people in."
According to Minnesota Employment and Economic Development statistics, Owatonna's unemployment rate is at 2.6%, and the whole of Steele County is at 2.4%. There are more than 2,000 open positions for employment throughout the county.
The 2022 national campaign, which launched Sept. 19 and runs for six weeks, awards 36 employees across the nation $500 a week in cash prizes. At least one winner is guaranteed at every Spherion location.
Last week, Owatonna had its first $500 winner.
"We know we will all have a winner," Miller said. "But it is still very exciting when we see who was chosen and how happy and grateful they are to be winners. Lisa B. was our winner in Owatonna, and it was great to be able to present her with that $500 check."
There is also a weekly grand prize awarded. The first week's grand prize winner got $1,000; week two was $2,000; and the amount increased by $1,000 each week. One national grand prize winner will also receive a 2022 Ford Maverick truck.
Miller said she felt that, while different kinds of prizes are great, in this current economic setting, employees are most moved by money.
"Prices are high and getting higher, so I think our employees really appreciate that added money directly put into their accounts," Miller said. "It makes it easier for us, too, because we can do it straight through payroll."
She said she and her team at Spherion are committed to helping bridge the gap between local businesses and prospective workers, and they hope to keep their own workers happy in the process.
