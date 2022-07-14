The Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) franchise community announced today that 2022 Owatonna High School graduate Elizabeth Wunderlich is one of the winners of its annual Sandy Mazur Excellence in Leadership Scholarship. The $2,500 scholarship, created in honor of former Spherion President Sandy Mazur, highlights the contributions made during Mazur’s distinguished 18-year career at Spherion.
“We’re delighted to be awarding this scholarship to a student in our local community,” said Ann Miller, franchise owner of Spherion Owatonna. “It was clear from Elizabeth’s application that she’s an extremely committed, giving person and we are happy to support her as she pursues continued education.”
In addition to a flawless academic record, Wunderlich was awarded the scholarship for her dedication to giving back to her local community. She spent hundreds of hours helping the community through school groups such as student council and the National Honor Society. She also helped volunteer groups throughout the community such as Octopus for a Preemie USA, the Saint Vincent de Paul Society through Saint Joseph's Church, and counseling at Celebrate ME Week, a camp for young teenagers. Wunderlich is headed to the University of Wisconsin in La Crosse this fall, where she plans to continue helping others by pursuing a degree in pediatric oncology.
“Elizabeth’s career choice speaks volumes about her selflessness and dedication to helping others,” added Laura Brady, branch manager of Spherion Owatonna. “Her future is so bright, and we are honored to be celebrating her achievements in high school by providing support for her college career. We know she will make a difference in many more lives.”
The Spherion franchise community, led by franchisees Michael Chalmers and Beth DeLaney, coordinated with nonprofit The Richland County Foundation – which disburses grants for charitable organizations – to review hundreds of applicants and choose the finalists. From there, a group of franchise community representatives including Chalmers, DeLaney and Mazur chose the winners. With the names and locations removed, the group reviewed the applicants and, solely based on her merits, selected Wunderlich as one of three 2022 scholarship recipients.
“Above all, kindness is a simple but vital aspect of creating real change in the world around us,” Mazur said . “Knowing Elizabeth holds this value in high regard speaks to the difference she has made and will continue to make in the lives of others. She is incredibly deserving of this contribution to her future studies, and we hope she will continue to help so many in need.”
The annual Sandy Mazur Scholarship honors graduating high school students who best represent the qualities of excellence, leadership and passion that Mazur put forth daily during her tenure at Spherion. Her willingness to “go the extra mile” for others has inspired Spherion’s franchise owners to donate funds in her name and celebrate graduates aspiring to further their education with college, technical or skilled training. In addition to Wunderlich, Jacob Reeder, a graduating senior from Clear Creek High School in League City, Texas and Emma Schultz, a graduating senior from H.H Dow High School in Midland, Michigan were also honored with scholarships.
For more information on Spherion in Owatonna, visit spherion.com/owatonna.
For more information on the Sandy Mazur Excellence in Leadership Scholarship, visit spherion.com/scholarship.