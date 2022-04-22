There are many things to brag about when it comes to Minnesota — beautiful lakes, kind people and a thriving economy bolstered by small businesses.
With the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic still restricting many businesses, the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism used its April Chamber Growth Business Breakfast to bring in three expert speakers to discuss business recovery and how state policy will impact local business owners.
Thursday morning in the upstairs banquet area of Torey’s, business leaders from throughout Owatonna gathered to listen to the three featured speakers: Doug Loon, president of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce; Liz Sheridan Rammer, president and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota; and Bruce Nustad, president of Minnesota Retailers Association.
The three speakers dove into the reality that has been the business economy in Minnesota since the 2020 government-mandate shutdowns in response to COVID-19. Loon said lessons learned from the pandemic that the business community can “manage uncertainty” and recognize Minnesota’s overall resilience.
“Our businesses all faced some serious circumstances … Hospitality and retail were on the front end of the closures that were by the government reacting to the pandemic,” Loon said. “We’ve never seen in our lifetime a pandemic really grip our economy and our society, but Minnesota — because of our resilience — we knew going into the pandemic the strengths of our economy that comes from the diversity.”
Loon used Owatonna as a perfect example of what it means to have a diverse economy, noting the manufacturing presence, financial services and the booming retail market. According to Loon, throughout history, Minnesota has “gone in late” to economic downturns and came out early, giving the state economy a “bounce” back. While he said seeing some of that “bounce” now, Minnesota is not recovering yet to the same pace they once did.
“But we are recovering well,” Loon said. “We can’t rest on our strengths, though; we have to look at the challenges we’re facing in Minnesota as a collective business community. How do we make sure we’re in a position to grow for the next 10 to 100 years, to make sure we maintain those strengths.”
Rammer said there have been a handful of “recovery bright spots,” specifically when looking at resorts and campgrounds in the state. She said people flooded to the outdoor recreation options during the height of the pandemic, adding it was the best year most of those businesses had ever seen.
“[They] couldn’t imagine they would ever do better, but then they did even better in 2021,” Rammer said of the outdoor rec venues. “We hope that that continues.”
Because one of the biggest trends that emerged from the pandemic — working from home — is likely to remain in many situations, Rammer said this presents new learning curves in the typically personable hospitality industry.
Another trend to stay that Rammer highlighted is the new buzzword going around called “skimpflation.”
“We’re getting less for more,” Rammer said bluntly.
Nustad was quick and happy to point out that when the pandemic first hit the business community via shutdowns, Owatonna was one of the very first communities to lead the way in what it took to truly support local.
“One thing we learned as an industry throughout the pandemic is how interconnected or codependent we are as an industry,” Nustad said. “[Owatonna] was one of the first communities to kind of stand up with a ‘let’s support each other’ effort … A lot of other communities were about six or seven months behind you.”
According to Nustad, small businesses power roughly 20% of Minnesota’s economy, making them the “life blood” for the state.
Unemployment insurance
When diving into what the Minnesota Legislature could do to support the post-pandemic recovery of the business community, the panel was largely unanimous on where the priority lies: fix the unemployment insurance trust fund that has seen a shortfall.
Because more than 300,000 Minnesotans applied for unemployment benefits within one week at the beginning of the pandemic, the state had to borrow funding from the federal government and are now in a deficit. Loon said the business expected the state to “take care of it,” especially considering yet another state budget surplus.
“It is silly that this wouldn’t be taken care of,” Loon said, reminding the group that the first quarter unemployment taxes are due April 30. Nustad echoed Loon, saying this feels like a “violation of trust” from the business perspective.
“Business owners were told the best thing to do is lay off their employees so they could apply for unemployment — it’s why the funds are there,” Nustad said. “The federal government has since come through, but the state hasn’t done its job.”
Loon went on to stress that the unemployment insurance taxes would be “crippling” as they are completely unexpected for businesses, adding that the believes businesses will have to shutter if the state does not step in before the end of next week. As of now, both the State Senate and the Governor’s Office have proposed plans, yet the House of Representatives has yet to address the issue.
“If you take anything from today, connect with your local legislators and tell them to correct the unemployment insurance,” Loon said. “[Unemployment insurance] needs to be addressed right away, or we will see drastic tax increases to our businesses and nonprofits.”