In one of the more clustered years for elections, the Steele County auditor is reminding people the first of several election days is coming up as quickly as next week.
The primary for the special election to fill Minnesota's Congressional District One seat — left vacant following the death of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn in February — is set for Tuesday, May 24. A total of 20 people filed to fill the remainder of Hagedorn's term, which expires January 2023. Of those 20 candidates, eight are Democrats and 10 are Republicans. There is also one candidate from the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party and one candidate form the Legal Marijuana Now party.
Auditor Laure Ihrke said absentee ballots for the primary next week have already been coming in, with 172 already being returned to her office. Because that number is a bit higher than she anticipated for both a primary and a special election, Ihrke says she's having a hard time estimating what kind of voter turnout she should expect.
"In Steele County, we always hope for a good turnout, but primaries are usually lower anyway, so normally I would say maybe 10%," Ihrke said. "With how many ballots have already been returned, it's hard to know what to expect with turnout."
To assist in early voting efforts, the Auditor's Office will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, allowing any resident of Steele County to stop in and cast their primary vote.
"This is especially helpful for kids who may still be away at school or people who work 10 hours a day and can't take the time to vote during the week," Ihrke said. "They can just stop on it, we'll be here."
People are welcome to stop into the office during current business hours this week and Monday to cast an early vote, too.
According to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State, a primary election determines which candidates will be on the ballot in the general election. The general election — in this case, a special election — is scheduled for Aug. 9, the same day as the primaries for the general election held in November.
Only one candidate from each party can be on the ballot in August.
Democrats will be voting for one of the following candidates to appear on the ballot in August: Warren Lee Anderson, Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, James Rainwater, Jeff Ettinger, Richard W. Painter, George H. Kalberer, Rick DeVoe and Candice Deal-Bartell. Ettinger, of Austin, won the DFL endorsement.
Republicans will be voting for one of the following candidates to appear on the ballot in August: Bob "Again" Carney, Jr., Kevin Kocina, Jeremy Munson, Nels Pierson, J.R. Ewing, Brad Finstad, Roger Ungemach, Jennifer Carnahan, Matt Benda and Ken Navitsky. The GOP did not endorse a candidate for the special election.