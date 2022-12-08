After years of halting progress often marred by intense partisan rancor, a Minnesota Legislature armed with a historic budget surplus is expected to take another crack at addressing a dire housing shortage that threatens the state’s affordability and economic progress.
After seizing full control of state government for the first time in a decade, the DFL will be in the driver’s seat. Under divided government, the party’s legislative leaders advocated for coupling reforms with massive additional investment into affordable and workforce housing.
Previous efforts
For example, the so-called “Comprehensive Housing Spectrum Act,” backed by local Rep. Todd Lippert and the House DFL Majority would have put about $570 million into the market, mostly by issuing additional housing infrastructure bonds to affordable housing developers.
The bill was also backed by the League of Minnesota Cities and the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities. Both organizations asserted that the bill included the reforms and investments needed to boost housing availability and affordability across the state.
The bill included some provisions which had been championed by Republicans as standalone measures, as well as provisions specifically targeting Greater Minnesota, such as a proposed Greater Minnesota Housing Infrastructure Grant Program.
Still, Republicans balked at the bill’s ambitious price tag and sweeping reforms, such as an excise tax on real estate purchased by corporations, and a provision allowing local governments to implement mortgage registry and deed taxes.
Local Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, served as chair of the Senate’s Housing Committee. With his party’s toehold in state government dependent on its narrow Senate majority, Draheim was the state’s most influential Republican on housing policy.
Draheim, who owns a Weichert Realtors branch in Mankato, along with other businesses, was appointed to serve on Gov. Mark Dayton’s Task Force on housing shortly after his first election to the Senate in 2016.
That committee produced a report in summer 2018 highlighting that more than 500,000 Minnesotans struggle to afford quality housing. Shortly thereafter, Draheim was tapped to serve as chair of the Senate’s Select Committee on Home Ownership.
That committee, whose members included incoming Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic sought bipartisan solutions to the housing shortage. A number of the proposals that came from the committee were adopted with bipartisan support.
Draheim’s approach has focused on reducing red tape and cutting costs for developers, rather than pouring money into affordable housing grant programs. He’s questioned the efficiency of such programs, pointing to how high the per-unit cost of such developments often has been.
Like his DFL counterparts, Draheim has released an array of proposals which have received varying levels of bipartisan support. His proposals to limit local zoning and regulatory authority have also faced significant resistance from municipalities across the state.
Bipartisan efforts
As in 2016 and 2020, Minnesotans elected a state Senate divided as close to even as possible, with the results emphasizing sharp polarization between the DFL-dominated Twin Cities and mostly Republican Greater Minnesota.
This year, several narrow DFL wins enabled the party to secure a one-seat majority in the upper chamber. That would seem to crimp Draheim’s power, but he expressed confidence that much of the upcoming Legislature’s work around housing could, in fact, be done on a bipartisan basis.
“Talking to some of the house members who are Democrats, they are very excited to continue to move forward on what we have worked on to try to lower the cost of housing,” Draheim said. “We’ll definitely continue on that, no matter who is the chair.”
Draheim continued to emphasize his central conviction that helping more Minnesotans to achieve homeownership should be at the heart of the state’s housing policy. In order to achieve that, he said the state must allow developers to reduce costs.
“It has been proven time and time again that homeownership is the most effective way to build wealth,” he said.
In addition to regulatory changes, Draheim said that hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds for new housing projects are likely to move forward. He noted that such bonds could benefit a wide variety of projects, addressing challenges such as the shortage of senior housing.
Greater Minnesota focus
In order to achieve their goals around housing and other priorities, the incoming DFL majorities in the House and Senate are free to utilize a roughly $12 billion surplus and could even choose to increase taxes, in order to fund additional programs over the long term.
However, the DFL’s narrow majorities are nowhere near the three-fifths threshold required to enact a state bonding bill. A large investment in housing and other infrastructure projects has been a priority of the Walz administration, and it will still require bipartisan support.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, believes that efforts to issue additional housing infrastructure bonds can still achieve bipartisan support. Frentz noted that, in his district, as in many parts of the state, workforce housing is a big need.
The dire shortage of workforce housing threatens to undermine the historic success of Minnesota businesses, which has driven record budget surpluses and low unemployment. The situation is particularly dire in Greater Minnesota, where housing values are lower.
“I think we have a sense in Greater Minnesota that workforce housing is important to grow our businesses and provide stability,” he said.
Rep.-elect Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, who is returning to the Capitol after a two-year absence, praised the expertise of the incoming Housing Committee chairs, Rep. Michael Howard, DFL-Richfield and Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville.
Yet with both Howard and Port, like the large majority of their respective caucuses, hailing from the Twin Cities, Brand sees a clear opportunity to provide a voice at the table for Greater Minnesota on housing as well as plenty of other issues.
“It is important for us who represent Greater Minnesota to make sure that we have regional parity and that our housing needs are met,” he said.
Brand emphasized that, in communities like those he represents, there is need for additional options in almost every part of the market. At any one time, he noted that the number of homes and apartments on the market is well below levels conducive to a balanced housing market.
The effects of this overall shortage impact everyone from youth at risk of homelessness to seniors in need of accessible housing to young adults with families. Given the wide range of housing needs within the community, Brand said a comprehensive approach will be needed.
“There are a lot of considerations when it comes to housing,” he said. “There are places, where, if more funding were available … we could meet the needs of our communities for housing a lot better.”