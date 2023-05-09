Two hundred years of history is coming to Owatonna for one day next week.
Sons of Norway is welcoming community members to join them for "A Celebration of Syttende Mai in the Village" in the Village of Yesteryear on Saturday, May 20.
Event organizers describe Syttende Mai as Norway's equivalent to the Fourth of July. Syttende Mai, which means May 17 in Norwegian, celebrates the signing of the Constitution of Norway in 1814. Sons of Norway has celebrated the holiday privately for years, but they're planning something bigger this year.
The celebration will begin with the raising of the Norwegian flag on the village's flagpole at 1 p.m. During the event, families can join a scavenger hunt to look for nisse, a jovial creature from Nordic folklore similar to a garden gnome. The winners of the hunt will receive a family membership to the History Center, which allows them to attend future events for free or at reduced prices.
The Syttende Mai celebration is free, although it will include a market in the Steele County History Center where visitors can purchase Norwegian food like lefse dogs and rommegrot — a rich pudding made with milk and butter. The market will also feature a bake sale and rosemaling, a Scandinavian decorative art with distinctive patterns and scrollwork.
Event organizers Audrey Holland and Dodie Ellingson envision the day as a celebration of Norwegian history and culture, but stress that the event is open to all.
"You don’t have to be Norwegian to partake," said Ellingson, who married into a Norwegian family.
Holland was born into a Norwegian family, but loves to share her culture with others. She calls Ellingson "a great addition" to the community, chuckling.
In years past, Sons of Norway has celebrated Syttende Mai with a banquet at Trinity Lutheran Church. This year, the group is partnering with the Steele County Historical Society for a public celebration, the first of its kind in Owatonna. Volunteers from both organizations will be there in Nordic garb, managing the various activities. It's a natural partnership, according to Holland and Ellingson, who are both members of Sons of Norway and the historical society.
"We’re a good match because we all care about history," said Holland.
Ellingson added that they felt the Historical Society's Village of Yesteryear was the "perfect place" to celebrate Syttende Mai. Holland volunteers for the historical society occasionally and Ellingson once worked as a tour guide in the village.
"We’ve been in this village so many years and done so many things, it seems like home," said Ellingson. "I love this place."
Four of the village's historic buildings will be open during the celebration. Retired minister Charles Espe, an active member of Sons of Norway, will lead visitors in singing Norwegian hymns in the village's Saco Church. Visitors can also learn Norwegian phrases in the school house and Norwegian knitting in the general store. The village's two-story cabin will serve as an example of how early Norwegian immigrants lived in Steele County.
According to Holland and Ellingson, Sons of Norway members are excited about the new format for the event this year. The organizers hope visitors will come ready to learn about Norwegian culture and, even more importantly, have a good time.
"Be in the mood to experience everything,” said Ellingson. “Come and have fun."