Two hundred years of history is coming to Owatonna for one day next week. 

Village of Yesteryear cabin

Sons of Norway is welcoming community members to join them for "A Celebration of Syttende Mai in the Village" in the Village of Yesteryear on Saturday, May 20. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)


General Store

Event organizers welcome everyone to attend. "You don’t have to be Norwegian to partake," said Dodie Ellingson. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Village schoolhouse

The Syttende Mai festivities begin with a flag raising at 1 p.m. The event will feature a scavenger hunt where families can look for gnomes hidden around the village and a market where visitors can buy Norwegian food like lefse dogs. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Saco church

The local Sons of Norway chapter is excited to invite Steele County residents to the Village of Yesteryear on Saturday, May 20, for a "Celebration of Syttende Mai." Visitors can sing Norwegian hymns in the church, or learn Norwegian phrases in the school house and knitting in the general store. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)

