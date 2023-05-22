Ole and Lena would give a proud “Uff da!” following the weekend, as Syttende Mai brought the sounds, sights and tastes of Norway to Owatonna.

Arlene Orton

Arlene Orton demonstrated Norwegian knitting in a homemade work dress like the kind her grandmother would’ve worn a century ago. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)


Charles Espe

Charles Espe, dressed in the traditional vestments of a Norwegian Lutheran pastor, led congregational singing in the Village of Yesteryear’s Saco Church. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Dennis Rusinko and Cindy Rosengren

Dennis Rusinko demonstrates how Vikings fashioned chainmail from iron rings. Rusinko and Cindy Rosengren travel to events throughout Minnesota to educate people on everyday life in the Viking Age. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Audrey Parker

Audrey Parker reads an old family recipe for lefse to guests in the village’s large cabin. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Karen Throckmorten

Former Owatonna resident Karen Throckmorten was in town for her mother’s funeral. She took the opportunity to invite her family to Syttende Mai, bringing guests from North Carolina, Washington, D.C., Seattle and Croatia. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Forrest ReMine

Forrest ReMine participated in the scavenger hunt, collecting facts about Nordic mythology at stations spread around the Village of Yesteryear. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)

