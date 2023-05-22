Ole and Lena would give a proud “Uff da!” following the weekend, as Syttende Mai brought the sounds, sights and tastes of Norway to Owatonna.
Volunteers from Sons of Norway hosted “A Celebration of Syttende Mai in the Village” in collaboration with the Steele County Historical Society on Saturday.
The Owatonna lodge of Sons of Norway has celebrated Syttende Mai — Norway’s Constitution Day — for years, but opened the festivities to the general public for the first time this year.
All afternoon, visitors were welcome to explore various displays and activities in the Village of Yesteryear and the history center next door. Arlene Orton spent the day demonstrating Norwegian knitting, which she says is less strenuous on her hands than other styles. Norwegian knitting doesn’t just keep her in touch with the culture of her ancestors — it helps prevent carpal tunnel.
“It goes really fast once you catch on,” said Orton.
Orton was wearing an old-fashioned work dress for the demonstration. The dress, which Orton made herself, is similar to the ones worn by her grandmother, who immigrated to the United States from southern Norway.
A few doors down at the village’s historic Saco Church, retired minister Charles Espe led groups in singing old hymns. Espe wore vestments typical of a Norwegian Lutheran pastor from the 1920s, complete with a decorative ruff collar.
“Norwegians for some reason liked the ruff,” he said.
Espe was accompanied by Sons of Norway volunteer Gloria Coulter, who described operating the foot pedals of the church’s 19th century organ as a workout.
Dennis Rusinko and Cindy Rosengren visited from other Sons of Norway lodges in Minnesota to educate visitors on Norway’s Viking Age. Dressed in styles from a millennium ago, Rusinko and Rosengren happily doled out Viking trivia to passersby.
“They were people like us, just trying to eke out a living,” said Rusinko. “Life was just harder back then.”
Even their costumes were packed with historical information. Rosengren highlighted the keys hanging around her belt, noting that only women carried keys in the Viking Age.
“The men could be gone for two years,” said Rusinko.
“So the women took over,” Rosengren added.
In the village’s cabin, Audrey Parker filled guests in on the history of Norwegian-Americans with some of her family heirlooms, including a letter one of her ancestors received from Norway and an old recipe for lefse.
The celebration drew guests from around the world, including Christian Øien from Norway. Øien is in the process of moving his family from Texas to Owatonna, and was curious to see how locals celebrate Syttende Mai.
“It’s very nice, even if it’s not on the exact day,” said Øien. “It’s also a very nice place to have it.”
He hopes to bring his kids next year, and said events like Saturday’s celebration make him more interested in living in Owatonna.
“I see better and better things. I think I’m going to like it,” said Øien.
Former Owatonna resident Karen Throckmorten was unfortunately in town for her mother’s funeral, but used the opportunity to visit the festival. Her family members — who hail from Croatia, Seattle and other cities around the US — joined her, including her grandson Forrest ReMine.
ReMine enjoyed the scavenger hunt, which took guests to different stations around the village to learn about creatures from Nordic folklore. After finishing the scavenger hunt and exploring the village, guests could also browse a market in the history center for food and antique Norwegian art.
Dodie Ellingson, who helped organize the event, was pleased to see the turnout.
“We’re pleasantly surprised it’s this many people,” said Ellingson. “It’s nice to see families here.”