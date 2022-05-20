Katie Sollid and Stephanie Hanson, co-owners of Sollid Studios with Katie Berg (not pictured), are excited to bring the third annual Community Kindness event to Owatonna on Sunday. Hanson (right) said the idea originally started in 2020 when people were unable to gather due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo/southernminn.com)
In the midst of a world-spinning pandemic, the gals at Sollid Studios in Owatonna decided to create an event that would allow people to gather outdoors and partake in fitness, yoga and meditation in unprecedented times.
This year will be the third annual Community Kindness event Sunday hosted by Sollid Studios in partnership with Hy-Vee, the Hat Chic, and Soubas Greenhouse.
Owner Stephanie Hanson said the idea to start the event was driven by the fact many businesses had to close their doors and people were unable to gather.
“We were trying to be creative in ways we could bring people together, but still be safe,” Hanson said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to have the weather hold up each year to have this outdoor event.”
Hanson said the event begins with about 25 minutes of fitness activities before transition to 25 minutes of yoga to stretch and cool down. The event concludes with about 10 minutes of mindful meditation. After the meditation, guests are encouraged to mingle and indulge in healthy snacks and beverages provided by Hy-vee.
Each year, the Hat Chic has made shirts for registered guests for the event. Hanson said people are welcome to attend the day of the event, even if they did not register beforehand, but they may have to wait a short while before getting their hands on a t-shirt.
Soubas Greenhouse is also donating a small plant to each registered guest. Partner Jody Hugley said this is their first time being involved as a sponsor, and they were more than happy to help with the event.
“I like working out at Sollid and the ladies down there are great,” Hugley said. “We were happy to get involved in a cause for the community, and everyone likes flowers and plants.”
Throughout the last couple of weeks, the Sollid Studios community has been voting to decide which local organization would receive the proceeds from the event.
“We always wanted this event to be a way to bring the community together when we couldn’t be together and show kindness,” Hanson said. “We have our community vote on a local organization to be the recipient.”
This year’s recipient will be the Owatonna High School Food Pantry. Hanson said the voting started with studio members nominating their favorite local organizations and then the gals at the studio tallied up the most popular ones and further had the community cast their votes.